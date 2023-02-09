Who is Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani's right hand and most powerful man in Reliance?

Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi were classmates. (File)

Reliance Industries is one of the biggest corporate houses in the world. The Ambani family is synonymous with the Reliance Group. Mukesh Ambani helms the group that is worth billions of dollars, supported by his children who work in various capacities. Neeta Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's wife, spearheads the group's humanitarian arm. She is one of the best known philanthropists in India. However, there is a person who works in the background to make Reliance projects roaring successes. His name is Manoj Modi.

Who is Manoj Modi?

Manoj Modi is often called Mukesh Ambani's right-hand man. He had been Mukesh Ambani's classmate. This proves Ambani keeps his family and friends around him, to run the gigantic company Reliance is.

Manoj Modi is the most important person in the conglomerate after the members of the Ambani family. He is also known as MM. He is behind all the major decisions of the Reliance Group.

For a long time, Manoj Modi had no major official position in the company. He wasn't even the business head of the group. Despite this, he was a power within the group to reckon with. Manoj Modi is the director of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. The Reliance Group doesn't have any official group CEO; his stature within the group is equal to CEO.

Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi were classmates. They have been friends since college. Both completed their engineering from the Mumbai University. They are chemical engineers by training.

Manoj Modi has been working with Reliance Industries since 1980. He worked with Dhiru Bhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and now with Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Manoj Modi has been instrumental in making Reliance projects like -- Hajeera Petrochemicals, Jamnagar Refinery, Telecom Business, Reliance Retail and Reliance 4G rollout -- successes.