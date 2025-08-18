Who is Mandhira Kapur? Sunjay Kapur’s sister makes shocking revelations, alleges company treating family like...

After her mother’s letter, Mandhira Kapur also accused the company of behaving in a strange way to the family. She has publicly expressed her despair after learning that her family does not own anything out of the Rs 30,000-crore auto components behemoth.

Sunjay Kapur, late industrialist and former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor left a legacy worth Rs 30,000 crore which is embroiled in controversies and feud. Earlier, Sanjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, accused the management of Sona Comstar for controlling the company and now Sunjay Kapur’s younger sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has also made serious allegations on the company.

Why is Mandhira Kapur accusing Sona Comstar?

After her mother’s letter, Mandhira Kapur also accused the company of behaving in a strange way to the family. She has publicly expressed her despair after learning that her family does not own anything out of the Rs 30,000-crore auto components behemoth. In an interview, Mandhira revealed that she and her family learnt recently that the assets of the company have been moved into “a so-called trust”, leaving them with nothing.

Expressing her emotional distress, Mandhira alleged that Sona Comstar ignored her family. She said, “We’re being treated like strangers. My mother even requested them to put our name on [the records]. They said it was done by Sona. It’s in bad taste.” She also said that her mother was asked to apologise publicly for asking for a board meeting to be delayed. “For my mother, Sona is another child… I just think that much respect should have been given. She’s not a stranger,” she said.

What did Rani Kapur allege?

Rani Kapur alleged in a letter to the stakeholders that some people were trying to take control of the company and even expressed concerns regarding the cause of his son’s death. She made allegations against the management of Sona Comstar, claiming they are trying to usurp the family's legacy after her son's sudden death. In the letter she also expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding Sanjay Kapur's death.

These allegations had a far-reaching impact as they escalated to a level that the company issued a cease-and-desist notice to Rani Kapur, the former chairman of the company, asking her to retract her letter defaming the company which became a cause of massive reputational and financial damages.





