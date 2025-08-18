Who is Mandhira Kapur? Sunjay Kapur’s sister makes shocking revelations, alleges company treating family like...

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

Building Scalable Intelligence in Software Systems: How Sai Charan Ponnoju Turns Engineering Insight into Research Contributions

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can no

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Mandhira Kapur? Sunjay Kapur’s sister makes shocking revelations, alleges company treating family like...

After her mother’s letter, Mandhira Kapur also accused the company of behaving in a strange way to the family. She has publicly expressed her despair after learning that her family does not own anything out of the Rs 30,000-crore auto components behemoth.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

Who is Mandhira Kapur? Sunjay Kapur’s sister makes shocking revelations, alleges company treating family like...
Mandhira Kapur accused Sona Comstar of behaving in a strange way to the family.

TRENDING NOW

Sunjay Kapur, late industrialist and former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor left a legacy worth Rs 30,000 crore which is embroiled in controversies and feud. Earlier, Sanjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, accused the management of Sona Comstar for controlling the company and now Sunjay Kapur’s younger sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has also made serious allegations on the company.

Why is Mandhira Kapur accusing Sona Comstar?

After her mother’s letter, Mandhira Kapur also accused the company of behaving in a strange way to the family. She has publicly expressed her despair after learning that her family does not own anything out of the Rs 30,000-crore auto components behemoth. In an interview, Mandhira revealed that she and her family learnt recently that the assets of the company have been moved into “a so-called trust”, leaving them with nothing.

Expressing her emotional distress, Mandhira alleged that Sona Comstar ignored her family. She said, “We’re being treated like strangers. My mother even requested them to put our name on [the records]. They said it was done by Sona. It’s in bad taste.” She also said that her mother was asked to apologise publicly for asking for a board meeting to be delayed. “For my mother, Sona is another child… I just think that much respect should have been given. She’s not a stranger,” she said.

What did Rani Kapur allege?

Rani Kapur alleged in a letter to the stakeholders that some people were trying to take control of the company and even expressed concerns regarding the cause of his son’s death. She made allegations against the management of Sona Comstar, claiming they are trying to usurp the family's legacy after her son's sudden death. In the letter she also expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding Sanjay Kapur's death.

These allegations had a far-reaching impact as they escalated to a level that the company issued a cease-and-desist notice to Rani Kapur, the former chairman of the company, asking her to retract her letter defaming the company which became a cause of massive reputational and financial damages. 


ALSO READ: What will Sunjay Kapur's children Samaira and Kiaan inherit from his Rs 30000 crore empire? Karisma Kapoor already has ownership of... 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say, 'I deleted Spotify after...', WATCH
Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Tum Ho Toh' from Saiyaara movie, netizens say...
BIG boost for Delhi-NCR, as PM Modi inaugurates 2 highway projects to decongest capital
BIG Boost for Delhi-NCR: PM Modi inaugurates 2 highways to decongest capital
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says, 'On day of negotiations...'
Trump Putin meeting: Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says...
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view,
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into su
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE