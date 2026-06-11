Who is Mahender Makhijani? Indian-origin businessman arrested in $100 Million US bank fraud

BUSINESS
Mahender Makhijani, an Indian-origin financier has been arrested in the US after being accused of executing a whopping USD 100 million bank fraud scheme and living a life of luxury in California.
An Indian-origin financier has been arrested in the US after being accused of executing a whopping USD 100 million bank fraud scheme and living a life of luxury in California. The US Department of Justice took 44-year-old Mahender Makhijani into custody on Wednesday after federal authorities conducted raids at his residence, said the US Department of Justice.
Mahender Makhijani is accused of a bank fraud of nearly USD 100 million (approximately Rs 954.2 crore) by exploiting records of insurance policies. Authorities raided his mansion in Corona del Mar, a well-off coastal neighbourhood in Newport Beach. His charge could attract up to 30 years in prison in case of conviction.