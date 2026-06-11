Who is Mahender Makhijani? Indian-origin businessman arrested in $100 Million US bank fraud

Mahender Makhijani, an Indian-origin financier has been arrested in the US after being accused of executing a whopping USD 100 million bank fraud scheme and living a life of luxury in California.

An Indian-origin financier has been arrested in the US after being accused of executing a whopping USD 100 million bank fraud scheme and living a life of luxury in California. The US Department of Justice took 44-year-old Mahender Makhijani into custody on Wednesday after federal authorities conducted raids at his residence, said the US Department of Justice.

Why is Mahender Makhijani arrested?

Mahender Makhijani is accused of a bank fraud of nearly USD 100 million (approximately Rs 954.2 crore) by exploiting records of insurance policies. Authorities raided his mansion in Corona del Mar, a well-off coastal neighbourhood in Newport Beach. His charge could attract up to 30 years in prison in case of conviction.