World's most expensive wedding costs more than weddings of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, total money spent was...

India is known for its opulent weddings, where families spare no expense to make their children's weddings a grand affair, an unparalleled celebration recently unfolded in Paris. The wedding of 26-year-old Madelaine Brockway has taken the concept of luxury weddings to new heights costing nearly Rs 491 crore, earning the title of the 'Wedding of the Century'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

India is known for its opulent weddings, where families spare no expense to make their children's weddings a grand affair, an unparalleled celebration recently unfolded in Paris. The wedding of 26-year-old Madelaine Brockway has taken the concept of luxury weddings to new heights costing nearly Rs 491 crore, earning the title of the 'Wedding of the Century'

Hailing from a family with a car dealership business, Madelaine Brockway tied the knot with Jacob LaGrone in a lavish ceremony in Paris. The revelation of their grand wedding left people astonished, and the festivities spanned an entire week. Madelaine and Jacob wore extravagant attires, making a fashion statement with their exclusive wedding outfits. All the guests were brought into the venue in private jets.

The prestigious Palace of Versailles was the wedding venue. US band Maroon 5 graced the occasion with a performance. The palace was adorned with an abundance of flowers and creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a magical realm. Videos circulating on social media captured moments that seemed straight out of a fairyland. The news of this exceptional wedding first surfaced on TikTok, quickly becoming a topic of conversation.

Sharing her excitement on TikTok, wedding planner Lauren Zigman mentioned that conversations were buzzing about Sofia Richie's wedding, but Madelaine Brockway's grand celebration had left everyone in awe.

Behind this spectacle is Madelaine's father, Robert "Bob" Brockway, a prominent figure in the car dealership industry who is the CEO and Chairman of Bill Ussery Motors. With additional dealerships for Mercedes-Benz in Coral Gables and Cutler Bay, Florida, the family's strong business background sheds light on the substantial investment made for this extravagant wedding.

Madelaine Brockway's wedding has set a new standard for opulence, making headlines as a celebration that transcends borders and expectations. In a world where weddings are often seen as grand events, this Parisian extravaganza has undoubtedly redefined the meaning of luxury unions.

