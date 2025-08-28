Who is Lucy Guo, youngest self-made billionaire, who advocates 90-hour workweek for...; her net worth is Rs...

Day after Donald Trump's 50% tariff comes in effect, Russia hits back at US’ ‘Modi’s War’ remark, says, ‘If oil is cheap...’
BUSINESS
Lucy Guo has become the youngest self-made female billionaire after Mark Zuckerberg's Meta made a major investment in her company.
Lucy Guo, the youngest self-made billionaire, has become the talk of the town for her intense work ethic and her advice to other startup founders. Lucy urged founders to embrace a 90-hour workweek at least in the initial period of building the company.
She is a 30-year-old tech billionaire and co-founder of ScaleAI. Guo has become the youngest self-made female billionaire after Mark Zuckerberg's Meta made a major investment in her company. After the investment, Guo’s net worth rose to USD 1.3 billion, surpassing popular pop icon Taylor Swift.
Lucy founded and runs Passes, a platform for creators to share advice and more. She is a Carnegie Mellon University dropout. Before founding Passes, Lucy co-founded artificial intelligence company Scale AI with Alexandr Wang in 2016. However, she left it in 2018 and retained a 5 per cent stake, which has now surged to USD 1.25 billion.
According to Forbes, Guo has a real-time net worth of USD 1.3 billion or Rs 11390 crore. She built the bulk of her wealth from ScaleAI. Guo made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2018.
Lucy is also known for her strict daily routine. She starts her day at 5.30 am with back-to-back workouts. In an interview with CNBC, she said, "Most people could have work-life balance if they cut out what they waste time on after work—like doom scrolling or watching TV." Her daily routine also includes working till midnight and socialising till 2 am.