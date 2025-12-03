Who is Luana Lopes Lara? World’s youngest self-made woman billionaire whose startup hit evaluation of Rs 992024000000, know her journey

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here

Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad

Fans scream ‘Krish Kapoor is back’ as they spot Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday with his swanky bike, WATCH

Bumper placements: This IIT sets new record with over 600 job offers on 1st day, check details

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts new milestone with 84th international century, extends record for most back-to-back ODI hundreds

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio signs MoU with NHAI to roll out...; check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here

Tatkal Ticket Booking: Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at counters

Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...

Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? World’s youngest self-made woman billionaire whose startup hit evaluation of Rs 992024000000, know her journey

Brazilian native Luana Lopes Lara has become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire after the success of her startup, Kalshi. The 29-year-old woman billionaire started this journey with Kalshi's co-founder Tarek Mansour whom she met in MIT.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? World’s youngest self-made woman billionaire whose startup hit evaluation of Rs 992024000000, know her journey
Luana Lopes Lara has become world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Joining the league of billionaires, Brazilian native Luana Lopes Lara has become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire after the success of her startup, which she built in just six years after graduating. This success came after her prediction-market startup, Kalshi, hit a USD 11 billion (Rs 9,92,02,40,00,000) valuation. Lara has achieved this feat by surpassing 31-year-old Scale AI’s Lucy Guo who crossed Taylor Swift earlier.  

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? 

29-year-old Luana Lopes Lara graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in computer science during which time she also worked for Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates and Ken Griffin’s Citadel.  

How Luana prepared herself for the journey? 

Luana's high school days were the “most intense years of her life” in her words as she used to study from morning till noon and attend ballet classes, as part of the programme, from 1 pm to 9 pm making her training rigorous. Her ballet teacher would light cigarettes under her thigh to test her capability of holding her leg to her ear. She became a professional ballerina after her high school graduation and performed in Austria. In her high school days she used to study late in the nights to prepare for academic competitions which she won, including gold at the Brazilian Astronomy Olympiad and bronze at the Santa Catarina Mathematics Olympiad.  

She was also inspired by her math teacher, mother, and electrical engineer father. 

She founded Kalshi with her cofounder, Tarek Mansour, who grew up in Lebanon and met her at MIT where both majored in computer science. Both got internships at Five Rings Capital in New York City in 2018. And the eureka moment for the startup came when they were walking back home to their intern apartments in the Financial District one night. Talking to Forbes, Lara said, “We saw that most trading happens when people have some view about the future and then try to find a way to put that in the markets.”  

How did Kalshi grow? 

The prediction-market startup received funds from Crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm who started the round, along with investors like Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator among others. 

The company lets users bet on the outcome of future events like elections, sports games, and pop culture events. It had USD 5 billion revenue after raising USD 300 million in October this year and USD 2 billion after raising USD 185 million in June. Kalshi’s valuation increased five times more within six months, boosting the net worths of the young cofounders, who each own an estimated 12% of the company, to USD 1.3 billion each.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here
Tatkal Ticket Booking: Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at counters
Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...
Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai sees heavy rains as storm stalls near TN
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement