Who is Luana Lopes Lara? World’s youngest self-made woman billionaire whose startup hit evaluation of Rs 992024000000, know her journey

Joining the league of billionaires, Brazilian native Luana Lopes Lara has become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire after the success of her startup, which she built in just six years after graduating. This success came after her prediction-market startup, Kalshi, hit a USD 11 billion (Rs 9,92,02,40,00,000) valuation. Lara has achieved this feat by surpassing 31-year-old Scale AI’s Lucy Guo who crossed Taylor Swift earlier.

Who is Luana Lopes Lara?

29-year-old Luana Lopes Lara graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in computer science during which time she also worked for Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates and Ken Griffin’s Citadel.

How Luana prepared herself for the journey?

Luana's high school days were the “most intense years of her life” in her words as she used to study from morning till noon and attend ballet classes, as part of the programme, from 1 pm to 9 pm making her training rigorous. Her ballet teacher would light cigarettes under her thigh to test her capability of holding her leg to her ear. She became a professional ballerina after her high school graduation and performed in Austria. In her high school days she used to study late in the nights to prepare for academic competitions which she won, including gold at the Brazilian Astronomy Olympiad and bronze at the Santa Catarina Mathematics Olympiad.

She was also inspired by her math teacher, mother, and electrical engineer father.

She founded Kalshi with her cofounder, Tarek Mansour, who grew up in Lebanon and met her at MIT where both majored in computer science. Both got internships at Five Rings Capital in New York City in 2018. And the eureka moment for the startup came when they were walking back home to their intern apartments in the Financial District one night. Talking to Forbes, Lara said, “We saw that most trading happens when people have some view about the future and then try to find a way to put that in the markets.”

How did Kalshi grow?

The prediction-market startup received funds from Crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm who started the round, along with investors like Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator among others.

The company lets users bet on the outcome of future events like elections, sports games, and pop culture events. It had USD 5 billion revenue after raising USD 300 million in October this year and USD 2 billion after raising USD 185 million in June. Kalshi’s valuation increased five times more within six months, boosting the net worths of the young cofounders, who each own an estimated 12% of the company, to USD 1.3 billion each.