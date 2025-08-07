Twitter
Who is Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO, whom Donald Trump wants to resign immediately?

Lip-Bu Tan was appointed Intel CEO in March 2025. But why does US President Donald Trump want him to resign?

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 07:10 PM IST

Who is Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO, whom Donald Trump wants to resign immediately?

US President Donald Trump has called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who was appointed to this position in March 2025. Minutes after the demand, Intel's shares tumbled in premarket trading. In a social media post, Trump said that the chipmaker's CEO needs to resign immediately. "The CEO of Intel is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

Why Trump wants Intel CEO's resignation

Trump made the demand after Senator Tom Cotton sent a letter to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary expressing concern over CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s investments and ties to semiconductor firms that are reportedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army. 

"Mr. Tan reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army," Cotton wrote in the letter. 

Who is Lip-Bu Tan?

Lip-Bu Tan is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Intel Corporation and serves on the company’s board of directors. He has been leading the company since March 2025. Tan is an accomplished executive with more than two decades of semiconductor and software experience. Tan previously served as CEO of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and was also a member of its board of directors. During his 12 years as CEO, he led a reinvention of the company.

Tan is a founding managing partner of Walden Catalyst Ventures and chairman of Walden International, a leading venture capital firm. He has also served on the boards of public companies Credo Technology Group and Schneider Electric.

What are Lip-Bu Tan's educational qualifications?

Tan holds a Bachelor of Science in physics from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and a Master of Science in nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

