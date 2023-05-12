Photo: Twitter | Who is Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's new CEO?

In a tweet, Elon Musk, the former Twitter boss, declared Linda Yaccarino, former head of NBCUniversal's advertising division, as CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino has been a crucial part of NBCUniversal for more than ten years, and throughout that time she has pushed for the adoption of improved methods for determining the efficacy of advertising.

She was instrumental in the debut of NBCU's ad-supported Peacock streaming service while serving as the company's chief of advertising sales, a feat that highlights her outstanding background in the sector. With 19 years of service under his belt, Yaccarino has an extensive career with Turner Entertainment.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Linda Yaccarino is recognised for modernising and bringing the network's advertising sales organisation into the digital era. Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing, and Acquisitions was indicated as her most recent position. Her extensive experience and subject-matter competence are demonstrated by her credentials.

Yaccarino attended Penn State University to study telecommunications and liberal arts. Her scholastic history is equally as amazing as her career accomplishments, and it surely helped her succeed in the marketing field.

Elon Musk and Yaccarino are familiar with one another. In fact, Yaccarino spoke with Musk at a Miami advertising convention last month. Yaccarino demonstrated her support for Musk and his endeavours by urging the crowd to applaud Musk at the conference and praising his work ethic.