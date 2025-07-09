Who is Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Elon Musk's X, steps down after two years?

Linda Yaccarino joined X in June 2023 after Elon Musk’s acquisition and rebranding of Twitter (X).

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has announced that she’s stepping down from her role. She announced the decision after being in the top role for two years. In a post on X, Yaccarino said the past two years had been 'incredible' and that she was proud of what the team had achieved. Yaccarino joined X in June 2023 after Elon Musk’s acquisition and rebranding of Twitter (X).

"X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal. We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world," Yaccarino tweeted while announcing her resigning on Wednesday.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Yaccarino is a veteran advertising executive who previously headed NBCUniversal’s ad business. Born in 1963, Yaccarino went to the Pennsylvania State University and studied liberal arts and telecommunications. She first joined Ted Turner's television and media conglomerate as the Executive Vice President and chief operating officer of advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions in January 1992. She worked with the firm for nearly two decades, 19 years and 11 months.

X under Linda Yaccarino

During her leadership, X prioritised rebuilding advertiser trust, enhancing user safety—particularly for children—and introducing features like Community Notes, a crowdsourced fact-checking tool, and X Money, an upcoming financial services feature. She helped push through major product changes and played a key role in steering X towards a broader vision.