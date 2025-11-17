Who is Lalit Keshre? From farmer’s son to billionaire, know Groww’s co-founder inspiring story

Groww co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre has become the newest billionaire to officially join India’s billionaire club after the company’s strong stock market debut led to skyrocketing share price. The stock has increased over 70% within only four trading sessions.

Groww’s stock listed on November 12 at Rs 100 a share and has increased over 70% within only four trading sessions. With this, the firm’s market value has surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore, becoming one of the strongest listings seen in recent years.

The fintech firm was launched in 2016 with a generic idea to make investing simple for youngsters in India. After its share price soared, it is now among India’s most valuable fintech companies, which has in turn pushed Lalit Keshre’s net worth beyond the Rs 9,000 crore mark.

Four former Flipkart employees, Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh started the platform as a mutual fund investment platform which later grew into stocks, futures and options, US stocks and other products, attracting old investors and particularly those investing for the first time.

Who is Lalit Keshre?

Lalit is a farmer's son born in Madhya Pradesh’s remote village of Lepa. As he grew up in a village, he had no access to English-medium school, but his parents sent him to the home of his grandparents in Khargone to continue his studies.

He later cracked the IIT-JEE exam and got placed at IIT Bombay. After completing his bacherlor’s and Master’s from there, Keshre started his career at Flipkart (2013-16) as one of its early product managers and helped shape its key products. The same year, when he left the e-commerce company, he along with other colleagues launched Groww.

Prior to working in Flipkart, he co-founded education-focused company Eduflix, the experience of which led him to start and expand Groww. The investment firm quickly attracted top global investors. After six years, Groww’s first achievement was becoming part of the Unicorn club in 2021 after crossing a USD 1-billion valuation, and surpassing USD 3 billion by 2023. In less than 10 years of starting Groww, Keshre helped it reach massive heights.

What is the net worth of Lalit Keshre?

Keshre owns Rs 55.91 crore shares in Groww, with 9.06% stake. The value of his holding is now at around Rs 9,448 crore.