Who is Kunal Shah? Meta names Cred founder as WhatsApp new chief after Rs 8,550 crore investment

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms, Inc has invested USD 900 million (approx Rs 8,550 crore) in Indian fintech startup CRED and appointed its founder, Kunal Shah, as the new chief of WhatsApp.

Meta has named Cred founder Kunal Shah WhatsApp new chief after a massive investment in the company

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms, Inc has invested USD 900 million (approx Rs 8,550 crore) in Indian fintech startup CRED under its Series H funding round, and in another big development has also appointed the company's founder, Kunal Shah, as the new head of WhatsApp.

Under the deal, Meta will acquire an approximately 20% minority stake in CRED. The investment values the company at a post-money valuation of Rs 43,239 crore (around $4.5 billion), with the funding comprising a mix of primary and secondary share purchases.