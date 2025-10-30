Who is Kruti Goyal? Indian-origin woman joins exclusive Sundar Pichai-Satya Nadella club, new CEO of Rs 57,000 crore...

Kruti Goyal will replace Josh Silverman, the current chief executive officer, who has been working in the role for eight years

Kruti Patel Goyal, an Indian-origin woman, is set to lead online marketplace Etsy Inc. The 49-year-old is currently working as Chief Growth Officer and President. She will replace Josh Silverman, the current chief executive officer, who has been working in the role for eight years, Etsy said on Wednesday. Goyal becomes CEO on January 1, 2026, when she will also join the board.

Who is Kruti Patel Goyal?

Kruti Patel Goyal is an Indian-origin woman who has worked with Etsy Inc. for around 14 years. Goyal is taking over an e-commerce business that has suffered from slowing growth in recent years. She currently oversees Product, Engineering, Marketing, Member Support, Trust and Safety, and Strategy and Operations. With her new role, Goyal has joined the Sundar Pichai-Satya Nadella club. The two Indian-origin men are CEOs of Google and Microsoft. Kruti began her career in M&A at Morgan Stanley and at General Atlantic Partners in growth equity.

Kruti Patel's career

Goyal has worked at New York-based Etsy since 2011. She started on the seller and product teams, eventually becoming chief product officer in 2019. In 2022, Goyal took over as CEO of Depop after Etsy acquired the secondhand marketplace for USD 1.6 billion the previous year. She spent almost three years leading Depop before returning to Etsy’s main business in April 2025. Etsy and Depop operate independently. Before joining Etsy, Kruti worked in strategy and business development at Viacom and at Product (RED).

Etsy Inc market cap

The company currently has a market capitalisation of USD 6.46 billion, which is around Rs 57305 crore, as of October 30. Its shares were trading at USD 65.21.