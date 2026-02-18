Who is Kenish Paliwal? Married in Haldiram’s family in lavish wedding featuring Shahid Kapoor, hanging cake; WATCH

Vevek Agrawal’s wedding to Kenisha Paliwal was nothing short of extravagant affair as the lavish wedding featured star performances, hanging cake and grand flower decoration with an even grander venue. Kenisha is the Ivy League graduate daughter of a well-known entrepreneur.

In one of the year’s most lavish weddings and discussed all over social media was an event that impressed many. It was Vevek Agrawal’s wedding to Kenisha Paliwal. Vevek is the son of Kamal Agrawal, Managing Director of the Haldiram Group, and grandson of the group’s chairman, Shivkishan Agrawal.

The viral videos of the wedding that took place in Nagpur show the wedding festivities at the five-star Le Meridien hotel and at the family’s private Shiv Estate. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor giving an electric performance made the events grander and what else was the highlight of the celebrations was a hanging cake made and designed by Haldirams. The couple and the guests can be seen looking up as the cake arrives from the top with lighted candles, giving a chandelier look.

Social media users massively debated the theme, decor and celebrations, but their curiosity was centered on the bride and her background.

Who Is Kenisha Paliwal?

As per some reports, Kenisha Paliwal was born in India and mostly raised in the United Kingdom. Her current professional role is Executive Director at Delta Corp Holdings, a global logistics firm engaged in bulk logistics, energy logistics, asset management, and energy transition. Her father, Mudit Paliwal, is at the helm of the firm as he serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

Before her executive role, she worked in New York as an asset management analyst at Goldman Sachs from 2022 and 2024.

Her LinkedIn profile shows that Paliwal completed her high school at Haileybury before moving to the United States for college studies. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, one of the Ivy League institutions, and later earned a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University.

In an old interview, she explained her decision to move abroad, and said, “I was raised in the UK and spent most of my time there. But then I realised that I was getting too comfortable there. So I thought, why not go to the US? If I hate it, I can always come back. I did not hate it there and ended up spending six years there.” She added that during her time in Hong Kong and Copenhagen, Denmark, guided her in the path of her career.