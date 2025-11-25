Who is Karan Nathwani? Son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide Parimal Nathwani, got married at Jio World Convention Centre to...

Nita and Mukesh Ambani attended Karan Nathwani's wedding to Dweta at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, where they were joined by several high-profile guests. A video of Nita Ambani blessing the newlyweds is going viral on the internet.

India is currently in the midst of wedding season. On one hand, Indian-American pharmaceutical heiress Netra Mantena tied the knot with Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur on November 23. Now, Karan Nathwani, son of Mukesh Ambani's close aide and advisor Parimal Nathwani, also got married to Dweta at Jio World Convention Centre. Photos and videos from their wedding ceremony are currently going viral on social media.

Who is Karan Nathwani?

Karan, son of Parimal Nathwani, a close aide and advisor to Mukesh Ambani, got married to Dweta at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, a venue that hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding last year.

His father Parimal Nathwani is a prominent Indian politician and industrialist, currently serving as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha representing Andhra Pradesh. He is also the Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani attended the wedding

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were among the prominent guests at the wedding of Karan Nathwani and Dweta. Mukesh Ambani was seen in formal Indian attire, while Nita Ambani wore a heavy saree for the occasion.

Anant Ambani was also present at the wedding, as seen in photos shared by MLA Shailesh Sotta.

Nita Ambani blesses Karan and Dweta

A heartwarming video shared by a fan page, @ambani_updates, showcases Nita Ambani blessing the newly married couple. The chairperson of Reliance Foundation was seen smiling as she applied tilak on their foreheads.

The video also shows Karan Nathwani bowing to touch her feet, seeking her blessings.

Meanwhile, Parimal Nathwani shared that he personally extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Ambani family. However, apart from Ambanis, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, ICC chairman Jay Shah and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal were present at the wedding.