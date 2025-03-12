Kairan Quazi, the teenage boy, whom Elon Musk recruited for his space tech firm SpaceX, has come back on LinkedIn. He has excelled not only in academics but has worked in Intel Labs, gave keynote addresses in tech summits and conferences and proved his leadership in future technology.

Kairan Quazi, the teenage boy, whom Elon Musk recruited for his space tech firm SpaceX, has come back on LinkedIn, is a business and employment-focused online professional platform. As the youngest software engineer turned 16, the platform has allowed him to have his profile, which was earlier deleted. Expressing happiness over his return, Quazi wrote, “Now that I’m 16, LinkedIn has let me back on the platform,” Quazi’s post on Instagram went viral, with many social media users reacting joyfully and excitedly on his return. “Welcome back! We missed you,” wrote one user, another commented, “Back where he belongs.”

Who is Kairan Quazi?

Kairan Quazi is an American citizen with roots in Bangladeshi. He comes from a family which is not only highly educated but are well-established in the fields of engineering and finance, with his parents, Mustahid Quazi and Jullia Quazi, being a chemical engineer and a Wall Street executive. He completed his BSc degree in Computer Science from Santa Clara University in 2023, and made a remarkable record of being the University’s youngest graduate, at age 14 in its entire history of 170 years.

He not only did well in academics but also showed excellent leadership as availed the opportunity of becoming an Elected Senator in the Associated Student Government from 2021 to 2023, during which time he became a vocal speaker on students’ contributions in campus governance. His achievement goes even before he turned 14, as he received an Associate of Science degree in Mathematics from Las Positas College at 11.

Kairan Quazi’s remarkable contribution in AI and more

Quazi, who remarkably joined SpaceX at age 14, plays a crucial role in the Starlink project, focusing on data-driven design solutions to optimize beam planning. His position demands specialized skills in high-performance, low-latency computing and real-time programming. Before Kairan Quazi was hired for Starlinks, he served as an intern at Intel Labs. At Intel Labs also he performed remarkably by becoming the first undergraduate intern to collaborate with the Human AI Lab. At Intel Labs, Quazi made significant contributions to enhancing open-source platforms for predictive speech generation, thereby driving innovation in AI-powered human-computer interaction applications.

His work in Intel Labs established him as a new generational innovator whose futuristic vision in the AI sector earned him a reputation for his technical expertise and exceptional problem-solving skills.

Quazi has proved himself not only as a teen engineer but has made a mark as a remarkable speaker. The foundation invited him as a keynote speaker at the Linux Foundation North America Summit where he shared significant knowledge around high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and open-source development. Not just this, he was a keynote speaker at the prestigious SHIFT AI Global Conference, a leading event that brings together industry experts, researchers, and tech enthusiasts to explore cutting-edge advancements in AI, machine learning, and automation.

Back on LinkedIn, Quazi solidifies his position as one of the most promising young talents in the engineering world.