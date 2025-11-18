Who is Justine Wilson? Tesla, SpaceX boss Elon Musk's first wife, know how they met

Elon Musk and Justine Wilson welcomed several children together before parting ways in 2008. So, who is Justine Wilson and what was her relationship with the American billionaire like?

World's richest man Elon Musk's personal life has been subject to much media attention and speculation. He has had several marriages and relationships over the decades and has over a dozen children. His first wife was Justine Wilson, whom he married in 2000 after they had known each other for nearly a decade. The couple welcomed several children together before parting ways in 2008. So, who is Justine Wilson and what was her relationship with the American billionaire like?

Elon and Justine first met while they were attending Queen's University in Ontario province of Canada. After her separation from Elon, Justine today lives a private life with her children. She is an author of modern fantasy books, and her first novel was published in 2005 by Penguin Books. Elon and Justine's first child, Nevada, died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when he was only 10 weeks old. The couple welcomed five more children together, and share joint custody of them. "Custody of our five children is split evenly," Musk had said in an earlier statement.

After Elon and Justine separated, the billionaire began dating the English actress Talulah Riley in 2008. Talulah and Elon divorced in 2012 before remarrying the next year. They finalised their divorce a second time in 2016. In 2018, Elon went public about his relationship with the singer Grimes, with whom he has two children. Other people whom Elon Musk has dated include the actress Amber Heard and venture capitalist Shivon Zilis, with whom Elon has four children.