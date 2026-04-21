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Who is John Ternus? Apple’s new CEO driving AI and hardware innovation

Apple Inc. has named John Ternus as CEO, replacing Tim Cook, signalling a shift toward AI-driven innovation and new hardware.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 07:44 AM IST

Who is John Ternus? Apple’s new CEO driving AI and hardware innovation
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Apple Inc. is entering a new leadership phase, appointing John Ternus as its next chief executive officer, marking a notable pivot toward product innovation and artificial intelligence. The transition comes as Tim Cook steps into the role of executive chairman after more than a decade at the helm.

A Product-Centric Leadership Shift

Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001, has long operated behind the scenes but played a central role in shaping some of the company’s most important hardware lines. As head of hardware engineering, he contributed to the resurgence of Mac sales and oversaw the expansion of the iPad and AirPods portfolios. His leadership emphasised a balanced product strategy, introducing high-end “Pro” models alongside more accessible devices to broaden Apple’s reach.

His elevation signals a strategic shift away from Cook’s operationally driven leadership style toward a stronger focus on product development and innovation. While Cook built Apple into a global supply chain powerhouse and significantly increased its market value, Ternus is expected to prioritise the next wave of consumer technology.

AI and Competition at the Forefront

Apple’s leadership change comes at a time of mounting pressure in artificial intelligence and semiconductor advancements. Competitors such as Nvidia and Meta Platforms are advancing rapidly in AI and immersive technologies, challenging Apple’s dominance.

To strengthen its position, Apple has already begun integrating AI into its ecosystem. A recent partnership with Google aims to bring the Gemini AI model into Siri, reflecting a more collaborative and aggressive approach to AI development. Under Ternus, these efforts are expected to accelerate, particularly within the iPhone ecosystem.

Expanding Into New Hardware Categories

Industry observers anticipate that Ternus will champion new device categories, including foldable smartphones, smart glasses, and AI-powered wearables. These areas represent key battlegrounds for the future of consumer technology, and Apple is under pressure to regain momentum in emerging segments.

Alongside Ternus’s promotion, Apple has also reshuffled its executive team. Johny Srouji will take on the role of chief hardware officer, while Tom Merieb is set to lead the hardware engineering division.

Looking Ahead

This leadership transition underscores Apple’s intent to adapt to a rapidly evolving tech landscape defined by artificial intelligence. With Ternus at the helm, the company appears poised to refocus on breakthrough hardware and deeper AI integration, aiming to sustain its influence in the next generation of innovation.

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Who is John Ternus? Apple’s new CEO driving AI and hardware innovation
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