Who is Jayashree Ullal? Entrepreneur who tops Hurun India Rich List 2025, has a net worth of Rs...

BUSINESS
The Hurun India Rich List 2025 have ranked entrepreneur Jayashree Ullal at the top. With this new position, she beats big names in the tech corporate world like Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella. Her rise is remarkable in as she has become the richest self-made woman entrepreneur. Behind this remarkable feat is her education, her hard work and professional choices.
Here’s all about her
Ullal, the CEO and chairperson of Artista Networks, began her career journey at AMD and Fairchild Semiconductor. After this, she joined Cisco Systems in 1993. At Cisco, she saw her rise as a senior vice president and also played a key role in scaling the company’s data center business. Later, in 2008 she joined Arista Networks as the CEO. At the time, the company was a little-known cloud networking firm. However, she transformed the company under her leadership after which it became a global name, offering high-performance networking solutions for cloud data centers.
Ullal was born in London, UK and raised in Delhi. Later, she moved to the United States for pursuing higher education. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from San Francisco State University and then went to take up a Master’s in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University.
According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Ullal has the net worth of Rs 50,170 crore, making her the richest Indian-origin woman CEO.