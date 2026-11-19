Muddy Waters shorts Nvidia, questions ex-EVP Jay Puri over alleged personal ties to former Super Micro executive Cenly Chen linked to alleged illicit GPU sales to China.

Short-selling firm Muddy Waters Research has questioned Ajay K 'Jay' Puri, until recently the third most senior executive at Nvidia Corporation, whether he had personal ties to a former Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) official implicated in a civil lawsuit over alleged illicit server sales to China.

In the report published on November 17, titled 'NVIDIA: More China,' Muddy Waters disclosed a short position in Nvidia and looked into photographs taken between 2024 and 2026. The images show Puri alongside his wife Cenly Chen, which the shortseller in its note also referred to as "Cenly Puri".

Muddy Waters also said that upon publication of its report, it intended to begin covering a substantial majority or possibly all of its short positions in Nvidia to manage fiduciary risk.

Who is Jay Puri?

Until he stepped down from his operational post in June this year after 21 years leading worldwide field operations, Puri served as Nvidia's executive vice president of worldwide field operations.

In that capacity, he oversaw Nvidia's global sales and other areas and ranked third in the corporate hierarchy behind CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress. Between 2024 and 2026, Puri earned a total compensation slightly above Kress.

Following his June 2026 transition, he continues to serve as a senior adviser to Nvidia and held 3,665,220 shares of Nvidia stock as of June 17, a stake valued at approximately $570 million at the market close on November 16.

The Cenly Chen question

"The question is whether the woman identified as Cenly Chen or Cenly Puri in photographs with Puri is the same Cenly Chen formerly employed by SMCI," Muddy Waters said in its note.

The research firm used video stills of Super Micro's Cenly Chen, who served as senior vice president and chief growth officer at the server maker until late April or early May, being interviewed at an Nvidia GTC event against high-society photographs featuring Puri. Those photographs were taken at the San Francisco Opera's Masked Ball in 2024 and the Big Bang Gala and Party After Dark on April 23 this year where Puri's companion was tagged as "Cenly Chen" and "Cenly Puri".

Muddy Waters noted that it asked the investor relations firm representing Chronoscale, where the former Super Micro executive currently serves as chief executive officer, to clarify whether the photographs with Puri depict the same individual.

"We have received no response," the research firm stated.

Why the link matters

The scrutiny of Puri's alleged personal relationship stems from the intersecting roles the two executives held in the artificial intelligence supply chain. While Puri ran global sales and partner alliances at Nvidia, a consolidated class action complaint filed against Super Micro in October cited former employees who alleged that Chen "managed SMCI's acquisition of GPU chips from NVIDIA" and "decided how to distribute NVDA GPUs among Super Micro's customers".

According to the October civil lawsuit, former Super Micro staffers alleged there was "no way Cenly Chen lacked knowledge of SMCI's illicit sales". One former employee recounted in the court filing that Chen left Super Micro in May, roughly a month before Puri transitioned out of his operational role at Nvidia, following the public disclosure of an export diversion scheme.

According to that former employee, it was widely known internally that she had to leave "because she had sent emails requesting that NVIDIA release chips with serial numbers associated with the GPUs illegally diverted to customers in China".

The civil complaint alleged Chen resigned so Super Micro could claim no current employees were involved in the scheme, and cited another former employee who reported hearing of an incident "in which Cenly Chen handed NVIDIA chips to a CoreWeave executive boarding a plane to China in order to win CoreWeave's business".

During Friday sales meetings, Chen allegedly warned staff they would be fired if they discussed company scandals.

Muddy Waters said highlighted in its report that "Nobody by the name of Cenly Chen has been indicted or otherwise accused of criminal conduct by any government," adding that the allegations in the civil class action remain unproven.

The $2.5 billion China server case

The civil lawsuit follows a US federal indictment of three individuals linked to Super Micro - company co-founder Liaw, Taiwan manager Chang, and a third-party broker named Sun - for allegedly selling approximately $2.5 billion worth of Super Micro servers equipped with Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) to buyers in China through a Southeast Asian front company, identified in a footnote as Bangkok-based OBON Corp.

Among the three criminal defendants, one has pleaded guilty, one has pleaded not guilty, and one is reported to be on the run.