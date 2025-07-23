Who is Harry Charles? Olympian set to marry Apple's Steve Jobs daughter Eve Jobs in 'multi-million pound fairytale wedding', his net worth is Rs...

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' youngest daughter is set to marry her finance Harry Charles in a 'multi-million pound fairytale wedding', with estimated cost is expected to be around whopping $6.7 million.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' youngest daughter is set to marry her finance Harry Charles in a 'multi-million pound fairytale wedding', with estimated cost is expected to be around whopping $6.7 million. The wedding venue is at Oxfordshire, England. After Amazon Jeff Bezos' wedding, this wedding is set to be one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings of the year.

But who is Harry Charles?

Harry Charles, 26-year-old, is also a prominent name in the equestrian world. He is the son of Olympic gold-medallist Peter Charles. He is an Olympian, who debuted at 2021 Tokyo Games, and have clinched golad at 2024 Paris Olympics. Eve and Harry made their relationship public in 2024, and are now set to marry in a star-studded wedding celebration.

About Eve Jobs

Eve Jobs' is he youngest of Steve Jobs' four children, with wife Laurene Powell Jobs. Eve has two full siblings, Reed and Erin, along with a half-sister, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, from Steve’s earlier relationship with Chrisann Brennan. She graduated from Stanford University in 2021 with a degree in Science, Technology and Society. In 2020, she made her modelling debut in a Glossier campaign alongside actress Sydney sweeney and drag star Naomi Smalls. She is now a full time model, signed with DNA Model management. She is also an accomplished equestrian, who started riding at the age of six. In 2018, she also won the $130,000 CSI 3 Grand Prix, She was ranked 5th out of the world’s top 1,000 under-25 riders by Horse Sport in 2019.

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles net worth

As per reports, Eve Jobs net worth is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million (around ₹4.3 to ₹8.5 crore). Meanwhile, her fiancé Harry Charles is estimated to have a net worth between $600,000 and $2.5 million (₹5 to ₹21.6 crore).