BUSINESS

Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more

This season, themed with the tagline "Yeh Season Hai Time Se Aage," features an expanded panel of 15 Sharks, including returning veterans like Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Aman Gupta (boAt), and Namita Thapar (Emcure), alongside six new investors.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more
    Hardik Kothiya, a prominent Indian entrepreneur, is set to become a household name as he is one of the new 'sharks' on Shark Tank India Season 5, which premieres on January 5, 2026. He is the founder and managing director of Rayzon Solar, a leading solar panel manufacturing company based in Surat, Gujarat.

    Hardik Kothiya: Life and career

    Born in 1994 into a business-oriented family, Kothiya was raised in Surat, Gujarat. He pursued an engineering degree from a reputable institute. He began his entrepreneurial career with Rayzon Solar in 2017, which he co-founded with Chirag Nakrani. In just eight years, the company grew from a small setup to one of India’s top five solar energy companies, with a valuation of approximately Rs 7,000 crore. At 31 years old, he was recognised as the youngest entrepreneur on the Hurun India U35 List 2025.

    Under his leadership, Rayzon Solar expanded its production capacity to 6.0 GW by 2025. He has also focused on strategic growth through partnerships with IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans. His net worth is estimated at Rs 3,970 crore, making him the wealthiest judge on the Shark Tank India Season 5 panel.

    Shark Tank India Season 5

    Shark Tank India returns with Season 5, which premieres on January 5, 2026. The new season features a mix of fan-favourite investors and powerful new faces. The format of the business reality show involves young entrepreneurs pitching their ideas after passing a tough selection process, and only the best secure a deal. This season, themed with the tagline "Yeh Season Hai Time Se Aage," features an expanded panel of 15 Sharks, including returning veterans like Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Aman Gupta (boAt), and Namita Thapar (Emcure), alongside six new investors such as Hardik Kothiya (Rayzon Solar) and Kanika Tekriwal (JetSetGo Aviation). A standout addition is the "Campus Special" segment led by new shark Pratham Mittal, which specifically targets student entrepreneurs from across Indian universities. 

