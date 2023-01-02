Who is Gunjan Patidar, Zomato co-founder who quits in latest top-level exit from the company? (Photo: Gunjan Patidar/LinkedIn)

Food delivery platform Zomato has announced that its co-founder and chief technology office (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has quit the company after more than 14 years. Patidar's exit comes weeks after co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the company.

"We hereby inform you that Mr Gunjan Patidar, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at the Company has tendered his resignation today," Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Who is Gunjan Patidar?

Before joining Zomato, he worked as a software engineer at Cyient. He has a B. Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. He also shares his alma mater with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, the company.

In Zomato, he was also responsible for all tech verticals in the company and for nurturing tech talent and building strength to improve the design, development, and deployment of new products for customers, according to his LinkedIn profile.

