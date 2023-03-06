Who is Greg Tomb, former President at Zoom who got fired ‘without cause’ after layoffs

Zoom the video conferencing platform which gained heavy popularity during the pandemic and has recently fired its President Greg Tomb “without cause” as it seeks to navigate the macroeconomic circumstances around the world.

According to a report by BBC which cited a regulatory filing by the company mentioned that Tomb’s contract was terminated without any cause. Greg is entitled to severance pay in accordance with Xoom’s arrangements payable upon a termination without cause.

Who is Greg Tomb?

The former Zoom President Greh Tomb is a businessman and an ex-employee at Google. He assumed the position in June 2022 at the video conferencing platform. He actively participated in earning calls and managed the company’s sales. He used to directly answer Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan. He founded the company in 2011. The company expanded its network during the pandemic. According to reports, Zoom is not looking for a replacement.

To deal with decreasing demand, Zoom has begun laying off employees. Zoom laid off 1,300 employees or 15 per cent of its workforce, last month.

Yuan announced that he will forego his FY23 corporate bonus and reduce his pay for the upcoming fiscal year by 98%. He further said, "We worked tirelessly, but we also made mistakes. We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities. We are seeing that people and businesses continue to rely on Zoom."