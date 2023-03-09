Who is Geetansha Sood, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's wife? Their net worth is...

Who is Geetansha Sood? Agarwal was born in Odisha. He completed his school education in Odisha's Rayagada district.

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal married Geetansha Sood earlier this week. The reception took place at Delhi's five-star hotel last week. India's start-up honchos turned up at the wedding, including PayTM's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart's Piyush Bansal and Softbank's Masayoshi Son. Ritesh Agarwal is one of the youngest self-made billionaires of the world. He founded Oyo when he was just 19 years old. Geetansha is a mystery woman as not much is known about her. Geetansha Sood's name went viral only after Ritesh Agarwal met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her, to invite him to their wedding.

Geetansha Sood is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. She is the director of Formation Ventures Limited. This is a private firm.

Geetansha Sood's company was registered in Kanpur. Sood's company was registered in Kanpur's Registrar of Companies on August 22, 2020. She had paid Rs 1 lakh towards the company's shares. Two more directors have been linked to the company.

No other information has emerged about Sood. Ritesh Agarwal hasn't revealed anything about her.

One of the directors in the company is named Kuhook Sood.

Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal founded Oyo when he was a teenager. Now, his company has its presence in 80 countries. They have operations in 800 cities.

Agarwal was born in Odisha. He completed his school education in Odisha's Rayagada district. He prepared for IIT JEE in Kota. He, however, dropped out of an engineering college in 2011. The next year he started a startup called Oravel Stays. The company used to book budget hotels. In 2012, the company got Rs 30 lakh as grant under an accelerator program. The next year, his company got a grant of 1 lakh US dollars under the prestigious Thiel Fellowship. He used the money to set up Oyo.

Agarwal was a driven individual. He didn't want his family to pay for his stay outside. He used to sell SIM cards to pay for his bills. He learnt software development from YouTube and Google.

He stayed at hundreds of budget hotels to know what customers wanted. He incorporated all these ideas into his company.

By 2018, his company had become a unicorn.

In 2020, Ritesh Agarwal's net worth was over Rs 8000 crore.

Ritesh never completed his college education.