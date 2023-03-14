Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Who is Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani who got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah?

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019 after completing his studies in the US.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Who is Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani who got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah?
Who is Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani who got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah?

Jeet Adani is the youngest son of business tycoon and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. He got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a diamond trader. The ceremony was held on March 12 in Ahmedabad. Only close friends and family members were invited to the ceremony.

Though there is less information about Gautam Adani's choti bahu's Diva, Jeet is the Vice President, Finance, of the Adani Group. Jeet is over 10 years younger than his brother Karan Adani. He is not much active on Twitter, however, he has shared some pictures on his timeline including a picture of himself flying a plane. With this, it appears he is an aspiring pilot.

According to the Adani Group's website, Jeet completed his studies at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 after completing his studies.

He is currently serving the role of Vice President, Group Finance. He started his career in the Group CFO's office where he looks at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy.

He is also the director of the Adani Airports business and the Adani Digital Labs, which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses.

READ | Who is Diva Jaimin Shah, Jeet Adani's fiance and Gautam Adani's 'chhoti bahu'?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.