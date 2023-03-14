Who is Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani who got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah?

Jeet Adani is the youngest son of business tycoon and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. He got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of a diamond trader. The ceremony was held on March 12 in Ahmedabad. Only close friends and family members were invited to the ceremony.

Though there is less information about Gautam Adani's choti bahu's Diva, Jeet is the Vice President, Finance, of the Adani Group. Jeet is over 10 years younger than his brother Karan Adani. He is not much active on Twitter, however, he has shared some pictures on his timeline including a picture of himself flying a plane. With this, it appears he is an aspiring pilot.

According to the Adani Group's website, Jeet completed his studies at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 after completing his studies.

He is currently serving the role of Vice President, Group Finance. He started his career in the Group CFO's office where he looks at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy.

He is also the director of the Adani Airports business and the Adani Digital Labs, which is all set to build a super app to cater to all the consumers of Adani Group businesses.

