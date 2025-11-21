Who is Gaurav Mehta? Founder of company that designed PM Modi's luxury Roman Baagh watch featuring 1947 one‑rupee coin priced at Rs...

Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?
BUSINESS
The 'Roman Baagh' watch worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was designed and manufactured by this homegrown company. Read here to know more about this company and its founder.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently been seen wearing a remarkable wristwatch from the Jaipur Watch Company, the Roman Baagh, which has brought Indian craftsmanship into the spotlight. The watch, worn in public appearances from September to November, features a dial with an original 1947 one-rupee coin, showcasing India's walking tiger, symbolising the nation's independence and identity. This design aligns with PM Modi's "Make in India" vision, highlighting heritage, innovation, and national pride.
The Roman Baagh watch features a robust 43mm case made from 316L stainless steel and houses a reliable Japanese Miyota automatic movement, ensuring smooth performance and accuracy. A transparent case-back allows a view of the internal mechanics, while sapphire crystals on the front and back offer scratch resistance. The watch is also water-resistant up to 5 ATM, combining elegance with practicality.
The distinctive feature of the watch, which retails for approximately Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000, is a rare 1947 one-rupee coin embedded in its face.
The 'Roman Baagh' watch worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was designed and manufactured by the homegrown Jaipur Watch Company. The company is known for incorporating unique Indian memorabilia, such as coins, stamps, and traditional motifs, into luxury timepieces. Jaipur Watch Comapny has earned recognition for its innovative approach to Indian luxury design, distinguishing itself in a market dominated by international brands.The brand's founder is Gaurav Mehta.
According to Econimc Times, Jaipur Watch Company's designs are not repeated. Once a collection is sold out, it is done with. Its first collection with a one-rupee coin for example; 300 units only.
"I can't make, say 1,000 watches for an order. It is not possible. It will take me a year just to find 1,000 usable coins," brand's founder said.
Gaurav Mehta, the founder of Jaipur Watch Company, a brand that positions itself as India's first bespoke watchmaker, leads the company. The company's watch collection is known for its regal aesthetic, with some models incorporating actual coins.
During an Interview with Economic Times, once Gaurav Mehta said, as a child, he had only two passions — collecting coins and watches. One day, he did something that would eventually lay the foundation for his company. "I built quite a collection of British India coins. I also used to open up watches to see how they work and put them together again. One day, I fit a coin in one. When I wore the watch, it got a lot of attention," says Mehta.
These coins, mostly uncirculated, are sourced to be used as design elements in the watches. Mehta explains that the coins, which are typically 60-70 years old, must be in pristine condition. He obtains these uncirculated coins from vendors and coin sellers, ensuring they are certified by senior numismatists. Any sign of damage or scratches disqualifies a coin from being used in the watches.