While the children of India’s top billionaires often stay in the limelight, one name has quietly built her own identity—Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, the daughter of telecom tycoon and Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal. Unlike most high-profile heirs, Eiesha prefers a private, low-key life. Despite being the heiress to a business empire worth over Rs 10.5 lakh crore, she has focused on carving her own unique path. Born in Scotland, Eiesha spent her early years with her grandparents in the Scottish highlands. She studied at the prestigious Cheltenham Ladies’ College in the UK. She then pursued Politics, Italian, and French at the University of Bath.

Eiesha has proven herself to be a successful businesswoman. She has invested in ventures that reflect her interests and values, especially in fashion and beauty. One of her well-known investments is in the luxury fashion brand Roksanda, favoured by the likes of Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama. She also backed Beautystack, a fast-growing London-based beauty service platform.

Her approach to business is different from the typical family-driven investments. Eiesha’s decisions are guided by her personal beliefs and passions, showing that for her, it’s not just about money—it’s about meaning.

Eiesha is married to Sharan Pasricha, the founder and CEO of Ennismore, the company behind luxury hotel brands like The Hoxton and Gleneagles. The couple lives in London with their two children and maintains a stylish yet grounded lifestyle.

Alongside her business pursuits, Eiesha is actively involved in philanthropy. She is on the Board of Trustees of the Bharti Foundation, which supports education and rural development.

Fashion-forward, value-driven, and fiercely independent, Eiesha Pasricha stands out not just as Sunil Mittal’s daughter, but as a force in her own right.