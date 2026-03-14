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Who is Devendra Singh Chaplot? IIT Bombay alum joins Elon Musk’s xAI to build superintelligence

Indian AI researcher Devendra Singh Chaplot has joined SpaceX and xAI to work with Elon Musk on developing superintelligence.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Who is Devendra Singh Chaplot? IIT Bombay alum joins Elon Musk’s xAI to build superintelligence
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Devendra Singh Chaplot, a prominent AI researcher and robotics expert from India, has announced that he is joining SpaceX and xAI to collaborate on developing superintelligence. Chaplot, who will work directly under Elon Musk, shared his excitement on social media about this new chapter in his career, calling it an opportunity to advance the fields of AI and robotics.

A New Chapter in the AI and Robotics Field

In a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Chaplot revealed his decision to join the teams at SpaceX and xAI, where he will be working closely with Elon Musk and the rest of the team. "I'm joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence," he wrote. The announcement has captured the attention of the tech community, with many excited about the potential breakthroughs that could emerge from this collaboration.

Chaplot highlighted the unique combination of physical and digital intelligence that SpaceX and xAI bring together. “Together, SpaceX and xAI combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level. Add a high-agency culture with frontier-scale resources, and you get the possibility to achieve something truly unique,” he explained. The move signals an ambitious vision to create next-generation AI systems capable of unprecedented levels of intelligence and performance.

From Mistral AI to SpaceX and xAI

Devendra Chaplot's background in AI and robotics makes him a highly valuable addition to the SpaceX and xAI teams. Chaplot, an IIT Bombay graduate in Computer Science, went on to earn his PhD in Machine Learning from Carnegie Mellon University. Before joining SpaceX and xAI, Chaplot was a Research Scientist at Mistral AI, where he worked on developing advanced AI models.

Chaplot also held a key role at Facebook AI Research (FAIR), focusing on Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Robotics. Throughout his career, Chaplot has led the development of cutting-edge AI systems that have won multiple prestigious awards, including the CVPR-2019 PointNav Challenge and the NeurIPS-2022 Rearrangement Habitat Challenge.

His research has garnered significant attention, with features in major publications like MIT Technology Review, TechCrunch, and Engadget. He has also earned several accolades, including the Facebook Fellowship Award, Best Paper Awards, and recognition at leading AI conferences.

Elon Musk Welcomes Chaplot to the Team

Elon Musk, the founder of xAI and SpaceX, extended a warm welcome to Devendra Chaplot, sharing his post on X. "Welcome to @xAI!" Musk tweeted, signalling Chaplot's important role within the organisation. Musk has been outspoken about the importance of talent in the development of AI, and Chaplot's expertise is a significant addition to the team.

Musk has recently acknowledged some of the past hiring challenges at xAI, and he has announced a review of interview records to re-engage overlooked candidates. This reset reflects his commitment to building a top-tier talent pool for xAI and SpaceX to lead in AI and robotics innovation.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Possibilities

With Chaplot on board, the potential for groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics is higher than ever. The combination of SpaceX’s expertise in aerospace and xAI’s deep commitment to artificial intelligence, led by Musk, presents a powerful platform for achieving the ambitious goal of superintelligence.

For Chaplot, the opportunity to collaborate with such a visionary team marks the culmination of years of work in robotics and AI, and he expresses deep gratitude for the journey that brought him to this point. As he embarks on this exciting new chapter, the world is eager to see what innovations will emerge from this high-profile collaboration.

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