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Who is Claire Mazumdar? Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw chooses her niece as successor at Biocon

The move marks a big change at one of India's biggest biotech firms, which was founded by Mazumdar-Shaw in Bengaluru in 1978. Mazumdar-Shaw, aged 73 years, has no children and is currently the sole owner of the company.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 05, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

Who is Claire Mazumdar? Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw chooses her niece as successor at Biocon
Claire Mazumdar with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Photo credit: kiranshaw/X).
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Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder and chairperson of Biocon, has outlined a succession plan that identifies her niece Claire Mazumdar as the future leader of the biotechnology group. The move marks a big change at one of India's largest biotech firms, which was founded by Mazumdar-Shaw in Bengaluru back in 1978. Mazumdar-Shaw, aged 73 years, has no children and is currently the sole owner of the company.

In an interview with Fortune India published on Tuesday, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: "I am the sole owner of Biocon, and I need to make sure that I put it in good hands." She added: "I have seen my niece Claire as my successor, because I think she has proved to me that she can run a company."

Claire Mazumdar, aged 37 -- who has experience across biotechnology innovation, venture capital, and corporate strategy -- had completed her undergraduate degree in Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. She later pursued a doctorate in cancer biology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, also in the US, where her research focused on tumor immunology and cancer epigenetics. Claire has also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Claire Mazumdar is currently the head of Bicara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology firm incubated by Biocon. She took over as the chief executive officer (CEO) in 2018 and guided the company through its growth phase. Bicara was listed on the NASDAQ in 2024. The company had debuted with a valuation of more than USD 800 million and has since built a market capitalisation of over USD 1.6 billion. Biocon retains a minority stake of around 10 percent following its public listing. Claire also reportedly serves on the boards of Relay Therapeutics and Noora Health.

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