BUSINESS

Who is C Sivasankaran? Aircel founder set to buy Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa for Rs...

C Sivasankaran is aal set to buy late industriallist Ratan Tata's luxurious beac-hfacing villa in Seychelles. Read here to know about the deatils.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Who is C Sivasankaran? Aircel founder set to buy Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa for Rs...
Late industrialist Ratan Tata's luxurious beachfront villa in Seychelles is now up for sale. Situated on the peaceful and scenic coastline of Mahe Island, the villa is exceptionally beautifull. Although Seychelles' law typically restricts property purchases by non-citizens, Tata was granted an exception. Interestingly, the potential buyer of this stunning villa is the same individual who initially assisted Tata in acquiring it.

How Ratan Tata, a non-Seychelles citizen, purchase the villa?

It was Aircel founder Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, a Seychelles citizen, who helped Ratan Tata in purchasing the villa. Tata received special exemptions due to his status as a global industrialist and philanthropist. Sivasankaran facilitated the purchase and subsequently invested in Tata's telecom company. They shared a close relationship that extended beyond property dealings.

Ratan Tata and C Sivasankaran's bond 

Sivasankaran maintained a routine of visiting Tata's Mumbai house daily for seven years, often witnessing his morning workout. A memorable incident occurred during a flight to Seychelles, where, following an engine malfunction, Sivasankaran emailed his son his Gmail password, to which Tata calmly replied, "Let the pilots do their job."

According to TOI report, Sivasankaran and his family are now considering purchasing Tata's villa. If the sale proceeds, the funds will benefit the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, the charitable entities managing the majority of Ratan Tata's estate. The Sivasankaran family is reportedly ready to offer $6.2 million, equivalent to Rs 55 crore, for the beach villa, though this has yet to be confirmed by the businessman.

In his will, Tata left the Seychelles villa to RNT Associates, his Singapore-registered investment firm, which has supported several Indian startups. The villa's value, assessed by third-party experts, is estimated at Rs 8.5 million (around INR Rs 85 lakh).

Sivasankaran on purchasing Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa 

When questioned about buying Ratan Tata's villa, Sivasankaran responded with a denial, indicating that while discussions may be underway, no agreement has been finalized.

In 1982, Seychelles issued a commemorative stamp recognizing Tata Motors' contributions to transportation. Indian Hotels (Taj) managed the Denis Island property in Seychelles after 2004. Currently, neither Tata Motors nor Taj have any business interests in this East African country.

