Who is Charlie Javice? Frank founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for defrauding America's largest bank

Her firm's success caught the attention of JPMorgan, which bought Frank in 2021. Know what happened next below:

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 09:37 PM IST

Charlie Javice, founder of fintech startup Frank, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding JPMorgan Chase, America's largest bank, of USD 175 million. The 32-year-old has been convicted for duping JPMorgan when it bought her student loan start-up in 2021. The entrepreneur was sentenced on Monday to more than seven years in prison.

Who is Charlie Javice?

Charlie Javice is an entrepreneur and the founder of Frank, which she founded in 2017. The start-up was lauded for helping students navigate the college financial aid process. According to her LinkedIn profile, Javice has served for 15 years at the Wharton School in Greater Philadelphia, US. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance, Operations, Information and Decisions, Law from the Wharton School. Javice is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Why has she been jailed?

Javice founded Frank, a connecting students to financial aid startup, in 2017 and sold it to JPMorgan Chase in September 2021. She reportedly made false records that made it seem like Frank had over 4 million customers when it had fewer than 300,000. Reports suggest Javice was first arrested in 2023 and has been free on USD 2 million bail. She was convicted of conspiracy, wire and bank fraud in March this year. Her prison sentence will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Forbes '30 Under 30' list

Javice made a name for herself in finance after founding Frank in 2017. Her start-up was lauded for helping students navigate the college financial aid process. She was also named on the Forbes '30 Under 30' list two years after starting the company. The firm's success caught the attention of JPMorgan, which bought Frank in 2021. But it was only after the acquisition that the bank uncovered the fraud.

READ | Meet Aditya Mittal, son of Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, who runs Rs 278184 crore company as..

 

