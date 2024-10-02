Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group व��ाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infra are continuously rising and have climbed up to 60 per cent.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The past few years have not gone well for Anil Ambani. He had faced setbacks across businesses that pushed him out of the billionaire list. For the unaware, He was ranked the sixth richest person in the world in 2008. But now, it seems, his good days are back as Reliance Power reached debt-free status and Reliance Infra reduced its debt by 87 per cent. Not just that, Reliance Group companies also getting new orders. But how is Anil Ambani's fortune changing? Who is the brain behind the changing situation of the company?

Anil Ambani's two companies are doing wonders. Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infra are continuously rising and have climbed up to 60 per cent. The reason for the rise in the company's shares is the good news related to it, which has increased the confidence of investors. The Calcutta High Court has upheld a Rs 780 crore arbitration award in favour of the Reliance Group firm in a dispute with West Bengal-based Damodar Valley Corporation.

Things have started changing with the entry of Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, sons of Anil Ambani. Both sons have entered his business and are actively participating in the business. Elder son Jai Anmol is playing a big role in reviving Reliance Capital Limited (RCL). He has the responsibility of not only saving his father's business but also carrying forward the Ambani surname in the business world.

READ | Meet IIT graduate, one of richest Indians, who runs Rs 2836 crore company as...

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Reliance announced its foray into Bhutan and said it will set up 1,270-megawatt solar and hydroelectric projects in the Himalayan Kingdom. It has set up a new company, Reliance Enterprises, for investments in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector. The partnership between Reliance Group and Druk Holding will focus on green energy generation, specifically solar and hydropower initiatives, while also exploring innovative green technologies.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Hamari cricket bekar hai': Ex-player slams Pakistan after India's Test series win vs Bangladesh

'Hamari cricket bekar hai': Ex-player slams Pakistan after India's Test series win vs Bangladesh

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

7 most dangerous places on Earth

7 most dangerous places on Earth

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement