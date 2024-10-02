Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infra are continuously rising and have climbed up to 60 per cent.

The past few years have not gone well for Anil Ambani. He had faced setbacks across businesses that pushed him out of the billionaire list. For the unaware, He was ranked the sixth richest person in the world in 2008. But now, it seems, his good days are back as Reliance Power reached debt-free status and Reliance Infra reduced its debt by 87 per cent. Not just that, Reliance Group companies also getting new orders. But how is Anil Ambani's fortune changing? Who is the brain behind the changing situation of the company?

Anil Ambani's two companies are doing wonders. Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infra are continuously rising and have climbed up to 60 per cent. The reason for the rise in the company's shares is the good news related to it, which has increased the confidence of investors. The Calcutta High Court has upheld a Rs 780 crore arbitration award in favour of the Reliance Group firm in a dispute with West Bengal-based Damodar Valley Corporation.

Things have started changing with the entry of Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, sons of Anil Ambani. Both sons have entered his business and are actively participating in the business. Elder son Jai Anmol is playing a big role in reviving Reliance Capital Limited (RCL). He has the responsibility of not only saving his father's business but also carrying forward the Ambani surname in the business world.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Reliance announced its foray into Bhutan and said it will set up 1,270-megawatt solar and hydroelectric projects in the Himalayan Kingdom. It has set up a new company, Reliance Enterprises, for investments in Bhutan's renewable and green energy sector. The partnership between Reliance Group and Druk Holding will focus on green energy generation, specifically solar and hydropower initiatives, while also exploring innovative green technologies.