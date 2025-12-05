FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown

Sebi has banned Sathe from accessing the securities market after the statutory took alleged that the market trainer and his academy unlawfully operated an investment advisory business.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Finfluencer Avadhut Sathe has come under fire after being embroiled in major controversy surrounding the eligibility of his investment firm. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Sathe from accessing the securities market after the statutory took alleged that the market trainer and his academy unlawfully operated an investment advisory business.  

The market regulator found Rs 546.16 crore as illegal gains by the owner and his firm, Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Pvt Ltd (ASTAPL), which it had ordered to be seized. Before SEBI took the action, it had ordered a search and seizure operation at his Karjat residence and academy in August.  

Sathe was long under Sebi’s radar for offering stock recommendations falsely terming it as investor education. The operation, which was led by a deputy general manager, was finally implemented after thorough planning, court approvals and reconnaissance. The market regulator stated that Rs 546.16 crore earnings were made by the company through unregistered investment advisory acts that deceived thousands of retail investors. 

How Avadhut Sathe became a big name in finance industry? 

Sathe rose from rags to riches and grew up in a Dadar chawl in central Mumbai, according to The New Indian Express. He completed BE in Electronics from the University of Mumbai and Software Engineering PG diploma from NCST, completed in 1993. He then secured IT jobs in Singapore, Australia and the US.  

Here came the turning point and he transitioned from being an engineer to a market expert. His interest in stock markets increased during this time, and he started investing. After experiencing both profits and losses, Sathe changed his approach to trading. He quit his IT career in 2007 to focus on trading and teaching 

As per information given on his website, Sathe has been trading and investing since 1991. He returned to India and shifted his focus to trading and education in 2007. A year later in 2008, he launched ASTA, which grew from a single seminar to a nationwide network of 17 centres. His training programmes included technical analysis, psychology, yoga and motivational sessions, attracting students not only from India but abroad. His online presence across platforms like YouTube channel garnering around a million subscribers, played a key role in making him a known influencer. According to his website, the cost of a three-month residential training ranges between Rs 21,000 to Rs 1.7 lakh. 

