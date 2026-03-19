Who is Atanu Chakraborty? Why did HDFC shares plummet 8% to 52-week low after he resigned?

Chakraborty joined the board of HDFC Bank in May 2021 as an independent director and later became the part-time chairman. He is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Gujarat cadre, with over three decades of experience in public policy and financial administration.

HDFC Bank shares on Thursday saw a sharp fall of 8 per cent, one of their worst one-day selloffs, since the Covid-19 crash after Atanu Chakraborty resigned from his post of part-time Chairman. HDFC Bank shares fell 8.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), hitting a 52-week low of Rs 770 per share in the intraday trade today, wiping off around Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

Who is Atanu Chakraborty?

Atanu Chakraborty has been HDFC Bank's part-time chairman for the last 5 years. He is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Gujarat cadre, with over three decades of experience in public policy and financial administration. He held the position of Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. He played key roles in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, where he was involved in the government’s disinvestment programme. After he resigned from the IAS, he moved into corporate roles, bringing policy depth and regulatory experience to board-level positions.

Chakraborty joined the board of HDFC Bank in May 2021 as an independent director and later became the part-time chairman. His tenure coincided with a landmark phase for the bank, including its merger with HDFC Ltd. In his first response following his resignation, he described the development as a routine matter and declined to elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his exit.

Speaking to ANI, Chakraborty said, "That's (resignation) on the exchange website. Nothing worth discussion. It's quite routine," indicating that the details of his resignation have already been disclosed through official channels. While Chakraborty did not specify the issues, the reports suggest that broader questions around internal processes and oversight led to his exit. The HDFC Bank, in an exchange filing, said, "We confirm that there are no reasons other than those mentioned in the said letter, for the resignation of Chakraborty." It added, "Further, Chakraborty does not hold directorship in any other company. The Board of Directors places on record its appreciation for Chakraborty's contribution to the bank during his tenure and wishes him all the success in his future endeavours."

Why did HDFC shares plummet 8% to a 52-week low after he resigned?



Atanu Chakraborty's resignation, citing concerns over "certain happenings and practices" within the bank, sparked panic selling and raised governance concerns among investors, including FIIs and mutual funds, who fear deeper issues within India's largest private lender. The sudden exit led to a loss of confidence, with market analysts like Macquarie removing the stock from their 'Marquee Buy' list. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has assured that there are no major governance concerns and appointed Keki Mistry as interim chairman for three months