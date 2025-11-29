Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees to London for..., here's all you need to know about him

Arun Mn, founded the company in 2004, growing it from a small startup into a major developer in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore. Read here to know more about him.

The Chennai-based real estate company, Casagrand, is known for its generous rewards and recognition programs for its employees. As part of its annual reward program, 'Profit Share Bonanza', the company is taking 1,000 of its employees from India and Dubai on a week-long trip to London. The trip, which is completely sponsored by the company, aims to reward the employees for their hard work and dedication to the company's growth.

The company has a long history of rewarding its employees with international trips, having taken over 6,000 employees to countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, and Spain. This year's trip to London is expected to be a memorable experience for the employees, who will get to explore the city's rich heritage and cultural ambiance. The trip will include visits to iconic landmarks like Windsor Castle, Camden markets, St. Paul's Cathedral, London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and the famous Piccadilly Circus.

Casagrand's founder and MD, Arun M, expressed his pride in the company's culture, which emphasises the importance of sharing success with its employees.

Who is Casagrand's founder and MD, Arun Mn?

Arun Mn, born on July 8, hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where Casagrand is headquartered and where he started his career. He is a first-generation entrepreneur who founded Casa Grande Private Limited in 2004. Before that, he worked in marketing at Wipro InfoTech.

Arun Mn's educational qualification

Arun Mn holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Hindustan University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development.

Why Arun Mn started Casagrand?

He founded the company in 2004, growing it from a small startup into a major developer in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore. He has been instrumental in Casagrand's growth, focusing on professional processes and a customer-centric approach. He has also emphasized a company culture centered on the people, which includes initiatives like fully sponsored trips for employees.

In 2018, Casagrand Builder clinched sales worth Rs 170 crore by selling 321 flats across Chennai and Coimbatore.

Why Arun Mn is sending his employees on holiday?

He said, the company believes in sharing its profits with its employees, who are the backbone of the organization. The company's annual reward program is a testament to its commitment to its employees' well-being and happiness.

"Every year when we celebrate our people in this special way, it reinforces what Casagrand truly stands for. Our teams are the soul of this organisation, and seeing their happiness, the laughter, the tears of joy, the overwhelming emotions make all of us very proud and happy for the culture we all built in our organisation together," Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand told Business Today.

He added, "We believe in sharing wealth, and it brings us immense joy to know that so many of our people are travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives, while many others are getting to experience this again. Watching all of us fulfilling our dreams, creating memories and returning with a renewed sense of pride is one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition."