FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer beats Akshay Kumar's films to take 8th biggest opening of 2025 after...

Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees to London for..., here's all you need to know about him

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce their first pregnancy on second wedding anniversary: 'A little wild one on the way'

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone set to marry Sunny Deol's son's...? Ranveer Singh played the matchmaker

ECI takes bold step as standoff intensifies over SIR in West Bengal, appoints Special Roll Observer; issues warnings to...

What is Margashirsha Purnima 2025? Check shubh muhurat for Snan and Daan, Bhadra’s position, and spiritual benefits

Jemimah Rodrigues opens up how Smriti Mandhana helped her deal with anxiety during ODI World Cup 2025: 'She was trying to...'

Imran khan's sister issues BIG warning against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army chief Asim Munir: 'Not even dare to...'

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer beats Akshay Kumar's films to take 8th biggest opening of 2025 after...

Tere Ishk Mein box office day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film takes solid start

Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees to London for..., here's all you need to know about him

Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees to London for..., here's all you need to know about him

Arun Mn, founded the company in 2004, growing it from a small startup into a major developer in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore. Read here to know more about him.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees to London for..., here's all you need to know about him
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Chennai-based real estate company, Casagrand, is known for its generous rewards and recognition programs for its employees. As part of its annual reward program, 'Profit Share Bonanza', the company is taking 1,000 of its employees from India and Dubai on a week-long trip to London. The trip, which is completely sponsored by the company, aims to reward the employees for their hard work and dedication to the company's growth.

The company has a long history of rewarding its employees with international trips, having taken over 6,000 employees to countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, and Spain. This year's trip to London is expected to be a memorable experience for the employees, who will get to explore the city's rich heritage and cultural ambiance. The trip will include visits to iconic landmarks like Windsor Castle, Camden markets, St. Paul's Cathedral, London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and the famous Piccadilly Circus.

Casagrand's founder and MD, Arun M, expressed his pride in the company's culture, which emphasises the importance of sharing success with its employees.

Who is Casagrand's founder and MD, Arun Mn?

Arun Mn, born on July 8, hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where Casagrand is headquartered and where he started his career. He is a first-generation entrepreneur who founded Casa Grande Private Limited in 2004. Before that, he worked in marketing at Wipro InfoTech.

Arun Mn's educational qualification

Arun Mn holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Hindustan University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development.

Why Arun Mn started Casagrand?

He founded the company in 2004, growing it from a small startup into a major developer in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore. He has been instrumental in Casagrand's growth, focusing on professional processes and a customer-centric approach. He has also emphasized a company culture centered on the people, which includes initiatives like fully sponsored trips for employees.

In 2018, Casagrand Builder clinched sales worth Rs 170 crore by selling 321 flats across Chennai and Coimbatore.

Why Arun Mn is sending his employees on holiday?

He said, the company believes in sharing its profits with its employees, who are the backbone of the organization. The company's annual reward program is a testament to its commitment to its employees' well-being and happiness.

"Every year when we celebrate our people in this special way, it reinforces what Casagrand truly stands for. Our teams are the soul of this organisation, and seeing their happiness, the laughter, the tears of joy, the overwhelming emotions make all of us very proud and happy for the culture we all built in our organisation together," Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director of Casagrand told Business Today.

He added, "We believe in sharing wealth, and it brings us immense joy to know that so many of our people are travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives, while many others are getting to experience this again. Watching all of us fulfilling our dreams, creating memories and returning with a renewed sense of pride is one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DGCA's BIG move amid Airbus software update alert, grounds THESE aircrafts
DGCA's BIG move amid Airbus software update alert, grounds THESE aircrafts
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer beats Akshay Kumar's films to take 8th biggest opening of 2025 after...
Tere Ishk Mein box office day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film takes solid start
Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees to London for..., here's all you need to know about him
Who is Arun Mn? Real estate Casagrand founder, who is sending his 1000 employees
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce their first pregnancy on second wedding anniversary: 'A little wild one on the way'
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce first pregnancy on second anniversary
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone set to marry Sunny Deol's son's...? Ranveer Singh played the matchmaker
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone set to marry Sunny Deol's son's...?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement