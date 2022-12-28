Who is Arjun Kochhar, whose lavish wedding got cancelled due to parents Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar's arrest

Arjun Kochhar had completed her graduation from the prestigious Yale University (File)

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday, over a loan provided to the Videocon Group. Their arrest has adversely impacted the marriage of their son, Arjun Kochhar. According to reports, Arjun Kochhar's marriage's functions were planned between January 15 and January 18, in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer's two high-end hotels. However, due to the arrest, the marriage stands cancelled for now.

Who is Arjun Kochhar? The Kochhar's have two children. Their daughter Aarti got married in 2014. Arjun is the younger child of Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar.

Arjun had completed her graduation from the prestigious Yale University. He also worked for the management giant McKinsey and Company in the United States' New York for two years. He was a business analyst. His Linked in profile says he worked as an investment banking summer analyst at Citi Bank in Mumbai.

He completed his schooling from Mumbai's The Cathedral and John Connon School.

According to media reports, the Kochhar family on Thursday extended a WhatsApp invite to their relatives and friends for cocktails and dinner at Mumbai's Taj Palace to celebrate the wedding of Arjun with Sanjana.

However, it stands cancelled now.

The family has also cancelled the event management company as well.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the couple had booked 150 luxury cars to ferry guests to and from the two hotels in the Rajasthan city.

According to reports, Sanjana belongs to a business family.

The event company had been preparing for the wedding for the last three months. The preparations were being finalised before they were arrested.