FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'

Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be prime minister's views on neighbouring India?

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals

Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said

US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions

Suryakumar Yadav gives befitting reply to Santner's 'breaking billion hearts' remark: Here's what he said

'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war

Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post

‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in Google CEO’s career

Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in

Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'

Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in Google CEO’s career

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. The tech giant has raised the Indian origin CEO’s salary further strengthening his position among the world’s wealthiest tech leaders. One interesting aspect about his career is linked with his wife whose one advice made a big difference in his career. Anjali Pichai is an IIT alumnus herself.  

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 10:39 PM IST

Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in Google CEO’s career
Sundar Pichai’s wife Anjali Pichai is IIT alumnus
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. The tech giant has raised the Indian origin CEO’s salary further strengthening his position among the world’s wealthiest tech leaders. One interesting aspect about his career is linked with his wife whose one advice made a big difference in his career. Anjali Pichai is an IIT alumnus herself.  

Who is Anjali Pichai? 

Anjali Pichai is the wife of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc. She was born in Rajasthan’s Kota. She earned her degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1993. During her IIT days, she first met Sundar Pichai, after which their friendship grew and gradually turned into a lifelong partnership. 

Anjali has always supported Sundar Pichai throughout his career. They faced several challenges in the early years of their relationship. After Sundar moved to the United States for his studies, the two had to live apart from each other for a long time, but Anjali’s support and belief in him never wavered. 

Anjali started her career as a Business Analyst at Accenture, serving the MNC for three years. After quitting her job from there, she moved to the United States and joined the financial software company Intuit where she has continued to work.  

Anjali’s one advice changed Sundar Pichai’s career 

A single piece of advice from Anjali Pichai changed Sundar Pichai’s life. While Sundar Pichai was working at Google, he received many lucrative offers from big tech companies, including Microsoft. During that time, Anjali advised him not to leave Google. This single piece of advice changed Sundar Pichai’s career drastically and brought a turning point.  

Sundar Pichai's total potential compensation to USD 692 million (Rs 63,61,79,82,000) over the next three years, making him one of the highest-paid executives around the world. Anjali and Sundar live in Los Altos Hills, California, with their two children, Kavya and Kiran. In 2023, Anjali was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur for her contributions and achievements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in Google CEO’s career
Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in
Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'
Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary
Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be prime minister's views on neighbouring India?
Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be PM's views on India?
All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals
All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals
Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, rejecting to direct The Kerala Story 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement