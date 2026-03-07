Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in Google CEO’s career

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. The tech giant has raised the Indian origin CEO’s salary further strengthening his position among the world’s wealthiest tech leaders. One interesting aspect about his career is linked with his wife whose one advice made a big difference in his career. Anjali Pichai is an IIT alumnus herself.

Who is Anjali Pichai?

Anjali Pichai is the wife of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc. She was born in Rajasthan’s Kota. She earned her degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1993. During her IIT days, she first met Sundar Pichai, after which their friendship grew and gradually turned into a lifelong partnership.

Anjali has always supported Sundar Pichai throughout his career. They faced several challenges in the early years of their relationship. After Sundar moved to the United States for his studies, the two had to live apart from each other for a long time, but Anjali’s support and belief in him never wavered.

Anjali started her career as a Business Analyst at Accenture, serving the MNC for three years. After quitting her job from there, she moved to the United States and joined the financial software company Intuit where she has continued to work.

Anjali’s one advice changed Sundar Pichai’s career

A single piece of advice from Anjali Pichai changed Sundar Pichai’s life. While Sundar Pichai was working at Google, he received many lucrative offers from big tech companies, including Microsoft. During that time, Anjali advised him not to leave Google. This single piece of advice changed Sundar Pichai’s career drastically and brought a turning point.

Sundar Pichai's total potential compensation to USD 692 million (Rs 63,61,79,82,000) over the next three years, making him one of the highest-paid executives around the world. Anjali and Sundar live in Los Altos Hills, California, with their two children, Kavya and Kiran. In 2023, Anjali was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur for her contributions and achievements.