Who is Andy Jassy? The man who will replace billionaire Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO

World’s richest person Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO today (Monday, July 5), 27 years after he set-up the e-commerce giant. Bezos, 57, has revealed that he will now expand his private space exploration firm, philanthropy and other endeavours. Andy Jassy, who joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager, will take over the charge of Amazon from today.

Notably, Bezos is the biggest shareholder of Amazon and he would continue to wield significant influence over the e-commerce major.

Who is Andy Jassy?

Andy Jassy has been working at Amazon since 1997 and he heads the cloud-computing business of Amazon. Jassy has completed his MBA from the Harvard Business School.

“Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition,” Bezos had said.

While speaking at a Harvard Business School podcast in September, Jassy said, “I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday. No, I didn’t know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday.”

Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and has two children. According to Reuters, Jassy is a sports and music fan.

Jassy played an important role in establishing the Amazon’s AWS, Amazon’s cloud service platform, in 2016. The platform is used by millions of businesses across the world. AWS has now emerged as a direct competitor for Microsoft Corp’s Azure and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud. Jassy's cloud-computing business powers popular video-streaming site Netflix and many other companies. Jassy is a tech wizard and a very seasoned executive, said Gartner analyst Ed Anderson said.