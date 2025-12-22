Who is Anand Varadarajan? Indian-origin tech executive named new CTO of Starbucks, earlier worked at..., here's all you need to know about him

Anand Varadarajan is set to assume the position as Chief Technology Officer on January 19, taking over from Deb Hall Lefevre, who resigned from the role back in September.

Global coffee chain Starbucks has appointed Anand Varadarajan as its new chief technology officer. He will take the charge from January 19. Varadarajan will succeed Deb Hall Lefevre, who stepped down from the role in September, and will report directly to CEO Brian Niccol. The announcement was made by Niccol himself, who expressed his enthusiasm about Varadarajan joining the company.

Who is Anand Varadarajan?

Anand Varadarajan brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having spent nearly two decades at Amazon, where he worked for 19 years. At the e-commerce giant, he led technology and supply chain operations for its worldwide grocery business.

Prior to his stint at Amazon, Varadarajan worked at software firm Oracle, further adding to his strong background in large-scale technology systems. His academic credentials are equally impressive, with a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Washington, a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University, and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Why Starbucks picked Anand Varadarajan as its new CTO?

Varadarajan's appointment comes at a time when Starbucks is focusing on modernising its store operations through technology, with the aim of improving labour efficiency. As CTO, he will lead the Starbucks Technology organisation and join the Executive Leadership Team. Niccol has been driving a major technology overhaul in stores, and Varadarajan's expertise will be instrumental in driving this initiative forward. Outside of work, Varadarajan is an avid runner and a coffee, and he is excited to bring his passion for technology and innovation to his new role.

Starbucks said Varadarajan’s appointment as the company's CTO is expected to accelerate its technology initiatives and strengthen digital capabilities across its global business.