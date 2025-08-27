Who is Amit Kapur? Global Chief of Ratan Tata's TCS' newly set up AI Unit, previously worked as...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter and the crown jewel of Tata Group has announced the creation of a new AI and services Transformation Unit. Amit kapur has been given the responsibility to lead the unit. Who is Amit Kapur?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter and the crown jewel of Tata Group has announced the creation of a new AI and services Transformation Unit, to enhance its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new unit will be led globally by Amit Kapur, who will take responsibility of Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer from September 1.

Amit Kapur has 26 years of experience at the Firm. Amit Kapur holds a 1997 - 1999 University of Mumbai. He joined TCS as a graduate in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become the Head of UK and Ireland business. As per reports, under his leadership, the TCS market in UK and Ireland grew into second-largest geography. He has been recognized as a top employee. Amit Kapur will report to Aarti Subramanian, Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer at TCS.

About the new AI unit

In the memo shared by TCS, new AI and services transformation unit will house all of the company's existing capabilities in the technology with an aim to deepen its focus on AI domain solutions and accelerate innovation.

Aarti Subramanian “This unit will integrate all our existing teams and capabilities in AI and work closely with all other horizontal service units, as well as industry business groups, to scale our impact in this area and enable benefit realisation at scale for our clients,” Subramanian wrote in her email to TCS employees.

This move is part of TCS' big strategy to adapt to AI and technology advancement, as it is also planning to invest in global Pace Ports to being real-world AI experiences closer to customers.