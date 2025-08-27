Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened

Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth including luxurious cars and more

US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals, electronics spared due to...

New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why seeing moon is considered inauspicious on this day

Palghar Building Collapse: Toddler among 2 killed, NDRF teams rescue 11, search underway for more trapped victims

Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'

Who is Amit Kapur? Global Chief of Ratan Tata's TCS' newly set up AI Unit, previously worked as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai G

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what

Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth including luxurious cars and more

Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth and more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Amit Kapur? Global Chief of Ratan Tata's TCS' newly set up AI Unit, previously worked as...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter and the crown jewel of Tata Group has announced the creation of a new AI and services Transformation Unit. Amit kapur has been given the responsibility to lead the unit. Who is Amit Kapur?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Who is Amit Kapur? Global Chief of Ratan Tata's TCS' newly set up AI Unit, previously worked as...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter and the crown jewel of Tata Group has announced the creation of a new AI and services Transformation Unit, to enhance its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The new unit will be led globally by Amit Kapur, who will take responsibility of Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer from September 1. 

Who is Amit Kapur?

Amit Kapur has 26 years of experience at the Firm. Amit Kapur holds a 1997 - 1999 University of Mumbai. He joined TCS as a graduate in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become the Head of UK and Ireland business. As per reports, under his leadership, the TCS market in UK and Ireland grew into second-largest geography. He has been recognized as a top employee. Amit Kapur will report to Aarti Subramanian, Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer at TCS.

About the new AI unit

In the memo shared by TCS, new AI and services transformation unit will house all of the company's existing capabilities in the technology with an aim to deepen its focus on AI domain solutions and accelerate innovation. 

Aarti Subramanian “This unit will integrate all our existing teams and capabilities in AI and work closely with all other horizontal service units, as well as industry business groups, to scale our impact in this area and enable benefit realisation at scale for our clients,” Subramanian wrote in her email to TCS employees.
TCS is also planning to invest in global Pace Ports to being real-world AI experiences closer to customers. 

This move is part of TCS' big strategy to adapt to AI and technology advancement, as it is also planning to invest in global Pace Ports to being real-world AI experiences closer to customers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home in hospital construction scam case
ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home in hospital construction scam case
Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...
Ratan Tata's TCS creates new global AI unit, to be headed by...
Meet Sajith Sivanandan, named CEO of THIS Ratan Tata company, he will take charge from..., has this Mukesh Ambani connection...
Meet Sajith Sivanandan, named CEO of THIS Ratan Tata company, he will take charg
When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon
When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-w
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE