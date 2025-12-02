FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...

Amar Subramanya is an AI researcher with a career spanning some of the world’s most influential technology companies.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:34 AM IST

Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...
Apple has named Amar Subramanya as its new vice president of artificial intelligence, the company announced on Monday. He replaces longtime executive John Giannandrea. Subramanya will lead key areas, including AI safety, machine learning research, and Apple Foundation Models. He will report directly to Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software.

Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked Giannandrea for his contributions and welcomed Subramanya to the team. “AI has long been central to Apple’s strategy,” Cook said. “We are pleased to bring Amar’s extraordinary AI expertise to Apple.”

Cook added that Federighi will continue guiding Apple’s major AI efforts, including plans to introduce a more personalised version of Siri next year.

Who is Amar Subramanya?

Subramanya joins Apple from Microsoft, where he served as corporate vice president of AI. Before that, he spent 16 years at Google, where he was chief of engineering for the Gemini assistant. Apple said his strong background in AI and machine learning will help support future “Apple Intelligence” features. 

Who is John Giannandrea?

Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 after leading AI and Search at Google. At Apple, he helped shape the company’s AI strategy and built a top-tier AI team. His teams have been responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure.

“Since joining Apple in 2018, Giannandrea has played a key role in the company’s AI and machine learning strategy, building a world-class team and leading them to develop and deploy critical AI technologies. This team is currently responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure,” the company said.

According to Reuters, Giannandrea will continue advising Apple until he retires in spring 2026.

