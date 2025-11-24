Who is Aman Sanger? Youngest billionaire cofounder who sparked AI coding revolution, his net worth is..., know all about his journey

Aman Sanger is the newest billionaire of Silicon Valley, who is a cofounder of Anysphere, the parent company of Cursor, which is a fast-rising AI coding tool. His estimated net worth has reached more than one billion dollars. The AI-powered code editor brought the idea of “vibe coding."

Aman Sanger is the newest billionaire of Silicon Valley, who is a cofounder of Anysphere, the parent company of Cursor, which is a fast-rising AI coding tool. His estimated net worth has reached more than one billion dollars. His journey has made him a globally recognised figure in AI innovation at just 25.

Who is Aman Sanger?

Sanger began coding at 14 before he started college, as he was always interested in programming and artificial intelligence, due to which his hunger for creating something new led him to an entrepreneurial path. While pursuing graduation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he met three students who would later become co-founders of Anysphere: Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif and Arvid Lunnemark. These four college graduates launched the company in 2022 with an aim to solve specific problems they experienced.

These young talents were technically sound and experienced as Sanger and Truell were named Neo Scholars, a programme that identifies promising technical talent and connects them with leading Silicon Valley founders and investors. Due to this programme, Cursor gained its first funding round and continues to support the AI company. Initially, these co-founders focused on building an AI tool for computer-aided design. Next, they moved in this direction and started working on software engineering in which they worked on for a long time. This became the base for creating Cursor, which later gained global attention.

What is Cursor and how it created a revolution?

The AI-powered code editor brought the idea of “vibe coding,” a platform where developers can write, edit, and debug large sections of code with natural language prompts. The use of “vibe coding” has become so popular that Collins Dictionary chose it as the word of the year for 2025. The team then started building Cursor in early 2023.

What made it popular was that the company released features when they were half finished, including instructions for edits and code-based indexing. This led to its rapid expansion. Sanger and his team's experiments with AI models in programming have been one of the crucial points behind the Cursor revolution. “Software engineering bandwidth and genius ideas are the bottlenecks to rapid AI progress. Cursor is our attempt at solving the former. In doing so, more talent, effort, and resources can be devoted to the latter," said Sanger.