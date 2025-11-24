FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more

Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'

Delhi pollution crisis: Govt orders all offices to work with 50% staff, work-from-home for rest

Who is Aman Sanger? Youngest billionaire cofounder who sparked AI coding revolution, his net worth is..., know all about his journey

Dharmendra death: Priyanka Chopra recalls Bollywood's He-Man's genorisity, admits her first signing amount came from Sholay actor: 'Very few people are capable of...'

Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man's first and only film where he played villain, broke his chain of flops, overshadowed hero, but never played negative role again, it is..

After Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC topper IAS Athar Aamir goes viral, check his marks here

West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish Kumar did in Bihar?

Delhi-NCR news: Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad to remain closed on Nov 25

Virat Kohli mourns Dharmendra's death, says 'lost a legend, a true icon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more

Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his family

Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'

Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 for 'extra hugs' with Hema on Sholay set

Delhi pollution crisis: Govt orders all offices to work with 50% staff, work-from-home for rest

Delhi pollution crisis: Govt orders all offices to work with 50% staff

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?

Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Who is Aman Sanger? Youngest billionaire cofounder who sparked AI coding revolution, his net worth is..., know all about his journey

Aman Sanger is the newest billionaire of Silicon Valley, who is a cofounder of Anysphere, the parent company of Cursor, which is a fast-rising AI coding tool. His estimated net worth has reached more than one billion dollars. The AI-powered code editor brought the idea of “vibe coding."

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

Who is Aman Sanger? Youngest billionaire cofounder who sparked AI coding revolution, his net worth is..., know all about his journey
Aman Sanger
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aman Sanger is the newest billionaire of Silicon Valley, who is a cofounder of Anysphere, the parent company of Cursor, which is a fast-rising AI coding tool. His estimated net worth has reached more than one billion dollars. His journey has made him a globally recognised figure in AI innovation at just 25. 

Who is Aman Sanger?

Sanger began coding at 14 before he started college, as he was always interested in programming and artificial intelligence, due to which his hunger for creating something new led him to an entrepreneurial path. While pursuing graduation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he met three students who would later become co-founders of Anysphere: Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif and Arvid Lunnemark. These four college graduates launched the company in 2022 with an aim to solve specific problems they experienced. 
 
These young talents were technically sound and experienced as Sanger and Truell were named Neo Scholars, a programme that identifies promising technical talent and connects them with leading Silicon Valley founders and investors. Due to this programme, Cursor gained its first funding round and continues to support the AI company. Initially, these co-founders focused on building an AI tool for computer-aided design. Next, they moved in this direction and started working on software engineering in which they worked on for a long time. This became the base for creating Cursor, which later gained global attention.

What is Cursor and how it created a revolution?

The AI-powered code editor brought the idea of “vibe coding,” a platform where developers can write, edit, and debug large sections of code with natural language prompts. The use of “vibe coding” has become so popular that Collins Dictionary chose it as the word of the year for 2025. The team then started building Cursor in early 2023. 
 
What made it popular was that the company released features when they were half finished, including instructions for edits and code-based indexing. This led to its rapid expansion. Sanger and his team's experiments with AI models in programming have been one of the crucial points behind the Cursor revolution. “Software engineering bandwidth and genius ideas are the bottlenecks to rapid AI progress. Cursor is our attempt at solving the former. In doing so, more talent, effort, and resources can be devoted to the latter," said Sanger. 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his educational qualifications, family members, and more
Justice Surya Kant becomes 53rd CJI: Know all about his family
Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 each for 'extra hugs' with Hema Malini on Sholay set, Ramesh Sippy says 'it took time for me to...'
Dharmendra bribed spot boys with Rs 20 for 'extra hugs' with Hema on Sholay set
Delhi pollution crisis: Govt orders all offices to work with 50% staff, work-from-home for rest
Delhi pollution crisis: Govt orders all offices to work with 50% staff
Who is Aman Sanger? Youngest billionaire cofounder who sparked AI coding revolution, his net worth is..., know all about his journey
Who is Aman Sanger? Youngest billionaire cofounder who started AI coding revolut
Dharmendra death: Priyanka Chopra recalls Bollywood's He-Man's genorisity, admits her first signing amount came from Sholay actor: 'Very few people are capable of...'
Dharmendra death: Priyanka Chopra recalls Bollywood's He-Man's genorisity
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, gave 7 highest-grossers blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan on Sholay's sets?
Did you know Dharmendra once shot a real bullet at Big B on Sholay's sets?
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife Usha Mittal, here's where they met
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal: A look at steel tycoon's timeless love story with his wife
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design diamond necklace
When Shloka Ambani steals spotlight by rewearing her heart-shaped zigzag design
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement