Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor who became billionaire after Elon Musk’s SpaceX acquisition deal

After Elon Musk's SpaceX made announcement to acquire AI coding agent Cursor, its co-owner, Aman Sanger became a billionaire. Sanger is an Indian American who is a MIT graduate and started the startup during his graduation.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is again dominating the headlines for its latest move wherein it has acquired AI coding agent Cursor in an all-stock deal worth USD 60 billion, making one of the biggest acquisitions in the recent history of the Silicon Valley. The owner of the San Francisco based AI startup is a 25-year-old Indian American, Aman Sanger.

Who is Aman Sanger?

Aman was raised in New York while his family has strong Indian roots. Sanger’s father, Arvind Sanger, is an IIT Bombay alumnus and a hedge fund professional. His mother, Shilpa Sanger, is an orthodontist and an entrepreneur and is a board member of Pratham USA, a not-for-profit focused on education.

Sanger, who is also a passionate squash player, started coding at the age of 14. It is said that such a keen interest in programming and artificial intelligence at an early age has encouraged him to lead an entrepreneurial path.

Education

Sanger attended the Horace Mann School from 2014-2018, a highly competitive co-education college preparatory school in New York City. After that, he joined MIT for a Bachelor's in Computer Science. He is proficient in programming languages such as Python and Java and Spanish.

He has also achieved a perfect score of 800 in the SAT Subject Test in Mathematics Level 2 in 2017.

Aman Sanger is one of the four co-founders of Cursor which they found while they were studying at MIT. The other three are: Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark.

SpaceX takeovers Cursor

SpaceX announced on Tuesday that it has formally decided to take over the company, and thereby making its co-founders billionaires worth USD 2.7 billion each, taking Aman Sanger’s net worth to USD 5.5 billion.

The move came just days after SpaceX made a historic IPO debut on June 12, boosting its market cap over USD 2.5 trillion. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, SpaceX will buy Cursor’s parent company, Anysphere, Inc, which will then become a wholly owned subsidiary of the rocket and satellite giant. The Elon Musk-led firm said it expects to close the merger by the third quarter of 2026.