Who is Aman Jain? Meta India's new public policy head, who once worked for Google India as...

Aman Jain recently served as Director of Public Policy at Amazon, leading policy strategy across marketplace, operations, competition, and technology.

Aman Jain has been named as the new head of public policy of Meta India. Jain will also be a member of the India leadership team. He has 20 years of experience in public policy and business strategy and has worked with tech giants like Amazon and Google. Jain will join Mark Zuckerberg's company early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC) at Meta, the company said in a release. Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Aman Jain's career

Aman brings over 20 years of public policy and business strategy experience. He has worked at Amazon, Google, the Government of India, and international organisations, Meta said. Jain has held senior roles at Google India, including country head for government affairs and public policy. Most recently, he served as Director of Public Policy at Amazon, leading policy strategy across marketplace, operations, competition, and technology.

Jain's extensive experience in public policy and technology, will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment, Milner said, adding that he will also be a strong addition to Meta's APAC Policy leadership team.

Jain's appointment comes amid recent leadership changes at Meta India. Earlier this year, Shivnath Thukral stepped down as Vice President of Public Policy at Meta India and joined PhonePe as Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs.

READ | Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

Mid this year, Meta named Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director and Head for its India operations, effective July 1, 2025. The appointment came after Sandhya Devanathan, previously leading India, was given an expanded role overseeing both India and Southeast Asia.