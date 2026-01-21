Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation

Engineer Whose Free AI Platform Beat $275,000 Vendors Reveals Why Indian Government Tech Projects Fail
Zomato's parent company Eternal's CEO Deepinder Goyal has resigned with his resignation effective from February 1, the company said on Wednesday. Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will take his place as Eternal’s new Group CEO. Dhindhsa has previously led Blinkit will look after day to day operations and execution. After his resignation, Goyal plans to take up new ventures and further explore new opportunities in high-risk areas.