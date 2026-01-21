BUSINESS

Who is Albinder Dhindsa? Former Blinkit chief to takeover Eternal after Deepinder Goyal's resignation

Zomato's parent company Eternal's CEO Deepinder Goyal has resigned with his resignation effective from February 1, the company said on Wednesday. Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will take his place as Eternal’s new Group CEO. Dhindhsa has previously led Blinkit.

