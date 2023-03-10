Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Who is Alakh Pandey, YouTube teacher whose net worth is Rs 8,000 crore? Class 10, 12 percentage, first salary revealed

PhysicsWallah is an ed-tech company. It is the 101st unicorn company of India. Alakh Pandey started making YouTube videos in 2017.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

Who is Alakh Pandey, YouTube teacher whose net worth is Rs 8,000 crore? Class 10, 12 percentage, first salary revealed
Alakh Pandey's parents had sold their house for his and his sister Aditi's education.

Alakh Pandey is currently one of the highest paid teachers in the country. But did you know he wanted to be an actor? Do you know that before opening PhysicsWallah, he used to take part in nukkad nataks? Do you know that he was the topper in both class 10 and class 12? Here's the inspirational story of PhysicsWallah.

PhysicsWallah is an ed-tech company. It is the 101st unicorn company of India. Alakh Pandey started making YouTube videos in 2017 from a small room in UP. During the pandemic, his videos became very successful. So much so that he started an ed-tech company that now employs 500 teachers and 100 technical people.

Alakh Pandey wanted to be an actor. This is because he would participate in nukkad dramas. However, because of bad financial conditions, he started taking tutions from Class 8.

Alakh Pandey's parents had sold their house for his and his sister Aditi's education.

He was a great student. In class 10, his marks were 91 percent. In Class 12, his marks were 93.5 percent.

Alakh Pandey lived in Allahabad. He is now the CEO of the company. Last month, he married journalist Shivani Dubey.

Alakh Pandey's first salary was Rs 5000 which he earned after taking several tutions.

He wanted to be an IITian. But he couldn't crack the exam. He studied in Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute. However, he dropped out of college after the third year.

He has over 91 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET admit card for phase 5 exam released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.