Who is Alakh Pandey, YouTube teacher whose net worth is Rs 8,000 crore? Class 10, 12 percentage, first salary revealed

Alakh Pandey's parents had sold their house for his and his sister Aditi's education.

Alakh Pandey is currently one of the highest paid teachers in the country. But did you know he wanted to be an actor? Do you know that before opening PhysicsWallah, he used to take part in nukkad nataks? Do you know that he was the topper in both class 10 and class 12? Here's the inspirational story of PhysicsWallah.

PhysicsWallah is an ed-tech company. It is the 101st unicorn company of India. Alakh Pandey started making YouTube videos in 2017 from a small room in UP. During the pandemic, his videos became very successful. So much so that he started an ed-tech company that now employs 500 teachers and 100 technical people.

Alakh Pandey wanted to be an actor. This is because he would participate in nukkad dramas. However, because of bad financial conditions, he started taking tutions from Class 8.

He was a great student. In class 10, his marks were 91 percent. In Class 12, his marks were 93.5 percent.

Alakh Pandey lived in Allahabad. He is now the CEO of the company. Last month, he married journalist Shivani Dubey.

Alakh Pandey's first salary was Rs 5000 which he earned after taking several tutions.

He wanted to be an IITian. But he couldn't crack the exam. He studied in Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical Institute. However, he dropped out of college after the third year.

He has over 91 lakh subscribers on YouTube.