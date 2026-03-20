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Who is Alakh Pandey? College dropout who joined Forbes Billionaire's List 2026 along with Mukesh Ambani, know his net worth

Forbes has released its 2026 List of the World’s Billionaires where India stands third in producing the world’s richest people with 229 billionaires. In this list of Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani stands with a net worth of $99.7 billion with a new entrant, PhysicsWallah cofounder Alakh Pandey.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

Who is Alakh Pandey? College dropout who joined Forbes Billionaire's List 2026 along with Mukesh Ambani, know his net worth
Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey has debuted on Forbes' 2026 List of Billionaires
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Forbes has released its 2026 List of the World’s Billionaires where India stands third in producing the world’s richest people with 229 billionaires. In this list of Indian billionaires, 68-year-old Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani stands at 21 with a net worth of $99.7 billion. However, some new entrants have also made it to the list this year including PhysicsWallah cofounders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, whose edtech firm went public last year. 

Who is Alakh Pandey? 

Alakh Pandey is one of India’s top educators, born on October 2, 1991, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He studied at Bishop Johnson School & College in Allahabad and then pursued a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering at Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur but left college in his third year, after realizing that this is not his true passion. 

And this year a college dropout joined the global rich list after a sharp rise in his wealth made possible by PhysicsWallah’s November IPO, says Forbes. 

PhysicsWallah IPO was launched in November 2025, from 11-13, with a price band of Rs 103–Rs109 per share, raising Rs 3,480 crore, and is presently trading below its IPO price. 

PhysicsWallah is a Noida-based company that started as a simple YouTube channel in 2016, and in a decade has expanded into a major education platform offering a dozen test prep courses. Its rapid rise and strong market debut were significant in raising Pandey’s net worth to the billionaire category. 

As of March 10, 2026, Alakh Pandey’s net worth stands at $1 billion. 

Forbes' 2026 List of the World’s Billionaires contains a record 3,428 entrepreneurs, investors and heirs which is 400 more than it was in 2025. These billionaires have seen net worth more than ever, worth a record $20.1 trillion, up $4 trillion from last year. The US still reigns high with the most billionaires, with a record 989, including 15 of the top 20. China, including Hong Kong, is next, with 610, and India comes third.  

The list is topped by Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk who has a net worth of $839 billion at 54. 

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