Meet Aditi Agrawal, Prayagraj Youtuber who started her business with just Rs 800 order and now earns lakhs

In recent years, YouTube has developed into a platform for a number of young Indian creators to display their talent. Indian YouTubers have achieved international fame, from Delhi's Bhuvan Bam to Mumbai's Prajakta Koli. One such Prayagraj-born YouTuber has come a long way from living in a rented house to making six figures income.

She has been working hard for many years to get to this point, where she has her own flat and the support of about 70 lakh people. This is the tale of Aditi Agrawal, also known as Crafter Aditi, whose talent has earned her fame and accomplishment on YouTube.

Who is YouTuber Aditi Agarwal?

A few years ago, 26-year-old Aditi relocated from Prayagraj to Lucknow. She completed her education at the Girls High School in Prayagraj before earning her degree from Allahabad University, Aaj Tak reported. For nearly 30 years, Aditi's family resided in a rented home while her father worked various private jobs. Aditi purchased a home in Lucknow in 2021, and her family relocated there.

How did Aditi's journey start?

Aditi's journey began in eighth grade; she has always been imaginative and enjoys making cards. On Teacher's Day in class eight, she created a card. She was inspired by seeing her teachers' reactions. In class 11, Aditi received a card order and received Rs 300 in return, which was her first source of income. Aditi took the NIFT exam in her 12th grade and scored a 205, but due to financial difficulties, she was unable to enrol in college.

Used social media to launch business

Aditi made the decision to create and market cards after the 12th board. She started the Aditi Card Zone page on Facebook in 2015, and the very next day she received an order for Rs 800. She then began to sell cards in Prayagraj. She frequently went to deliver the cards herself.

Though her journey was not simple, she persisted in trying her best and did not give up. Aditi launched her YouTube channel in 2017. Every day during her graduation she would upload a video. Her older sister used to help her in recording videos, which she then uploaded to YouTube.

More than 2 lakh people watched Aditi's viral card-making video for Mother's Day and Father's Day. By 2020, Aditi's channel had 2.60 lakh subscribers, up from 1 lakh in 2018. Aditi used to upload videos of the cards' creation as she sold them online.

Aditi made plans to purchase a home in the meantime. Aditi purchased a two-bedroom flat in Lucknow in 2020, but the Corona wave arrived even before the shift, according to Aaj Tak.

Covid-19 affected Aditi’s channel

During the Corona wave, Aditi's channel also came to a complete stop. 2.60 lakh subscribers dropped to 2.54 lakh because no one was viewing her content. Following this, she experienced depression and social isolation before embarking on a trip with friends. After that, Aditi decided to upload videos every day with the support of her mother. One of her videos went viral, and within 15 days, she had over 10 lakh subscribers.

She, now, has nearly 7 million subscriber on her YouTube channel. Aditi's fate, as well as the fate of her entire family, was changed by YouTube's growth.

