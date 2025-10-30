Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alumni named CEO of Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils, Omnigel maker

Achin Gupta is currently the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the pharma giant. He will take over as CEO and MD from April 1 next year.

Achin Gupta is set to become the Global CEO and Managing Director of Indian pharma giant Cipla, the company announced on Thursday. Gupta will succeed Umang Vohra, who will step down at the end of his term in March 2026, after nearly a decade in the top role.

Who is Achin Gupta?

Achin Gupta is currently the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cipla. He will take over as CEO and MD from April 1, 2026, for a five-year term. Gupta joined Cipla in 2021 and was elevated to the position of Global COO in February 2025. The pharma company stated that the leadership transition is part of its planned succession process and will be placed before shareholders for approval.

Achin Gupta's educational qualifications

Achin holds a master’s degree in technology from IIT Delhi, specialising in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology. He also holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Achin Gupta's career

Before joining Cipla, he worked with Glenmark, Abbott and AT Kearney. With deep expertise in healthcare across India, the UK, Europe, Latin America, Asia and MEA, Achin has successfully led growth and transformation at scale with strong insights into strategy, portfolio management, product development, licensing, and partnerships. He has a consistent focus on developing and nurturing people.

Cipla Results

The pharma major posted a 4 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) at Rs 1,351 crore. The company clocked its highest-ever quarterly revenue at Rs 7,589 crore, rising 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Cipla currently has a market cap of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Cipla’s stock fell 2.4 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,541 apiece on the NSE. The company makes products such as Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils and Omnigel.