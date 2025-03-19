Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc will soon come to India with two models- Model Y and Model 3. The price of these Tesla models have been kept competitive, however, with the new EV policy facilitating sale of foreign cars, the prices might still be unaffordable as even the cheapest Tesla car Rs 30 lakh.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc will soon come to India and its Indian subsidiary, Tesla India Motor & Energy, has submitted application for homologation and certification of two new models- Model Y and Model 3, and kept the price competitive. Approval of certifications is a mandatory requirement for all vehicle types before establishing themselves in the country.

Before entering India, Tesla had pre-finalised location for its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC area. The US-based automobile company has plans for bringing fully imported EVs in India. Elon Musk has made his excitement about doing business in India public and is keenly looking forward to establishing his automobile company in India due to its being in the world’s third-largest car market. Elon Musk see India as an alternative to Chinese car market as the East Asian giant has been hit by US sanctions.

Tesla India manufacturing plans

However, Tesla’s plan in India do not include the EV’s manufacturing units as of now. According to reports, Tesla may put in USD 30 billion in investments over a period of next five years in building a manufacturing and other facilities.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla's Model Y received a mid-cycle refresh in January, featuring updated LED lighting, improved aerodynamics, and revamped interiors with a 15.4-inch central touchscreen and an 8-inch rear passenger screen. Available in two variants - RWD and Long-Range AWD - the Model Y boasts ranges of 719km and 662km, respectively, with acceleration times of 5.9 seconds (RWD) and 4.3 seconds (AWD) from 0-100kph. The price of the Tesla Model Y in India is estimated to be around Rs 70 lakh.

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 sedan comes in three variants: Long-Range RWD, Long-Range AWD, and Performance. The RWD model boasts a 584km range and 4.9-second 0-100kph acceleration, while the AWD version offers 557km and 4.2-second acceleration. The high-performance variant delivers 510hp, accelerating from 0-100kph in just 2.9 seconds. The Model 3's interior mirrors the Model Y's, featuring a 15.4-inch central screen and an 8.0-inch rear passenger screen.

The Tesla Model 3 is priced at $29,990 (Rs 25.99 lakh) in the US. If imported to India with a 15% duty, the estimated ex-showroom price would be around Rs 29.79 lakh.

India's EV policy

India's new EV policy has reduced import taxes. For vehicles priced above $35,000, a reduced customs duty of 15% will be applied for five years, provided manufacturers set up local production facilities within three years. This can be an advantageous situation for Tesla. To qualify for these benefits, manufacturers must invest a minimum of Rs 4,150 crore ($500 million) and achieve significant domestic value addition. This includes sourcing at least 25% of parts locally within three years, increasing to 50% by the fifth year

This move is expected to boost India's EV market, with Tesla being a major beneficiary. However, the company has yet to finalize its manufacturing plans in India.

India’s EV market



India's electric vehicle (EV) market is currently in its infancy, accounting for just over 2% of total car sales in the previous year. However, the government aims to rapidly accelerate EV adoption, targeting a significant increase to 30% of total car sales by 2030. However, India’s EV market is on the rise to become a potential EV market. Over 50% of 3-wheelers, 5% of 2-wheelers, and 2% of cars sold in 2024 being electric. India's cost-effective manufacturing base offers a 10-25% cost advantage compared to Europe and Latin America. To support EV growth, India aims to set up 1.32 million charging stations by 2030, presenting a significant opportunity for the sector. The government has approved ₹800 crore ($96.13 million) to establish 7,432 public EV charging stations under the FAME India scheme.

Can people afford it

Affordability is a significant concern for Tesla's entry into the Indian market. With prices starting from around ₹30 lakh (approximately $37,000 USD), Tesla's vehicles are likely to be out of reach for many Indian buyers. Tesla is likely to target the premium and luxury segments in India, where buyers may be more willing to pay a premium for a high-end electric vehicle. If Tesla decides to manufacture vehicles in India, prices could potentially decrease due to reduced import duties and lower production costs.

even after the reduction in the import duty to below 20 per cent, the cheapest car of Tesla will cost around Rs 35 to 40 lakh, says a report by CLSA, a global capital market company.

The report highlighted that currently, Tesla's cheapest Model 3 in the U.S. costs around USD 35,000 (approx. Rs 30.4 lakh) at the factory level. With an expected reduction in import duties to 15-20 per cent in India, along with additional costs such as road tax and insurance, the on-road price would still be around USD 40,000, or approximately Rs 35-40 lakh. Even if Tesla decides to launch an entry-level model priced below Rs 25 lakh on-road and gains market share, the report believes that the recent decline in Mahindra & Mahindra's stock is already factoring in this scenario.

However, the report suggests that Tesla's entry would not have a significant impact on major Indian automakers, as the overall penetration of EVs in India remains lower than in China, Europe, and the U.S.